This Week in Africa

Greetings from ASA in San Francisco! Here is the week in Africa:

Quote of the week

“I am a very disappointed person. We are all suffering.” – Kenyan local official Antony Ikonya Mwaniki

William Ruto’s presidency

Kenya’s president William Ruto is raising his global profile, but domestic discontent rises at home. He might be at COP28, but Brock Hicks suggests he peddles a “green growth lie.” The ICC has concluded its investigation into the 2007-8 post-election violence.

Humanitarian crisis in Sudan

This report outlines some of the humanitarian devastation in Darfur. The UN needs to move to protect civilians. Sudan aid workers face the threat of violence.

Breach of security in Sierra Leone

There was a “breach of security” at Sierra Leone’s armory in Freetown this week. Was there a possible coup attempt? The country was under curfew after the attack.

Struggle for rights and freedom

Ghana’s Cardinal Peter Turkson explains that it is time to understand homosexuality. This is a really interesting piece about invisible discrimination in southern Algeria. Nalova Akua explains central Africa’s dinosaur regimes and the art of coup proofing. Anthony Fish Hodgson explains South Africa’s parallel with Palestine. Angola’s president will visit the US.

Isaac Samuel provides a brief note on the history of Africans exploring their own continent. Authorities must investigate lethal use of force against protesters in Mozambique. Zachariah Mampilly’s policy brief outlines the bolder, younger face of African political activism.

Security and instability

Battle for influence rages in heart of Wagner’s operations in Africa. This piece examines capitalism, war, and plunder in the Horn of Africa. “Generational Warfare in the Sahel” outlines the dynamic of violent insurgency.

Africa’s rapid urbanization

This article examines urban infrastructure in Zimbabwe. Oluwafemi Olajide takes on coloniality and the racialization of informality. This article outlines urban governance in “messy” cities. Are social movements achieving the right to the city in Lagos?

Learn more about Kayamandi, the world’s first fiber-connected township. Lagos State issues ultimatum to illegal structure dwellers across the city. Gentrification is forcing Ghanaians out of Accra. I write about gentrification in “Five Trends that will Shape Urban Africa in 2023.” You can listen to our podcast on the post here.

Research corner

This article examines PTSD among IDPs in Northern Nigeria. Check out Challenging Global Development: Towards Decoloniality and Justice.

The week in development

This is a cool graph of the decline of infant mortality in Africa. Learn more about Meta’s Relative Wealth Index.

Congo’s mining industry

Last week I covered Cobalt Red which has received critical acclaim. Sarah Katz-Lavigne and Esperant Mwishamali Lukobo argue that it is a deeply flawed account of Congo’s mining industry. Ben Radley asks: Who wants to hear about White Saviorism gone wrong?

Africa and the environment

What’s at stake for Africa at COP28? What is Africa’s goal? What would a “green push” industrial policy look like? This is how climate change contributes to migration out of Africa. Climate change brings fear and uncertainty to South Africa’s coastlines.

Daily life

Bayard Rustin’s Zimbabwe. Listen to this cool podcast: Mobutu’s impact on football. Hairdressers can help with therapy in West Africa. Eric Agyare empowers the next generation of African creatives. Thebe Magugu makes family photos look chic.

All the best,

Jeff and Phil