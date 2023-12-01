This Week in Africa

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Tim Ferguson's avatar
Tim Ferguson
Dec 4, 2023

Re: Rustin's Zimbabwe. I'd say history proved him right about Mugabe--more credit to Bayard.

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Liz's avatar
Liz
Dec 1, 2023

Thanks for linking an alternate view of Cobalt Red. I actually just started the book yesterday and will be reading in a more nuanced way after reading the Open Democracy article.

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