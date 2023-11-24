This Week in Africa

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James Borden's avatar
James Borden
Nov 29, 2023

Please be more careful about the repeated links to the same story for next week although I am consuming this via email and it is probably too late now.

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Liz's avatar
Liz
Nov 26, 2023

The story about the US drone attack. Just horrible and should be publicized in the mainstream media even if it was 2018.

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