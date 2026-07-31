This Week in Africa

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Liz's avatar
Liz
2h

The current State Department hasn't taken responsibility for anything since it was sworn in, so not sure how they think they're going to make up for their AI generated erroneous map of Africa. Very embarrassing but sadly not unexpected.

Our family of three just got back from a week in Nairobi (city and National Park) and it was eye opening and adventure filled the entire time. This was our first trip to East Africa and African in general (Morocco doesn't really count) and we're already planning to try and pass through again on our trip to visit friends in Zimbabwe next year. Love the weekly overview of what's happening on the continent, which has proved incredibly helpful and informative!

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Irving Leonard Markovitz's avatar
Irving Leonard Markovitz
2d

What happened to Sobukwe's book, and the article in For Affairs about it?

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