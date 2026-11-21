Sorry for the delay, stuck in Accra traffic. Here is the week in Africa:

Quote of the week

“Lucky Johannesburg residents may soon have a municipal government that will combine an all-embracing revolutionary theory of history with a compelling pro-business program of action. The only thing missing will be water.” – Anthony Butler

South Africa’s elections

Carolyn Holmes breaks down South Africa’s very competitive local elections. The ANC took a beating, leading to a new political landscape based on coalition politics. These townships have turned against the ANC. The ANC appears to have struck a deal with ActionSA and others to govern Johannesburg, leaving the DA and Hele Zille on the sidelines. Justice Malala argues that the ANC is shirking responsibility. Adam Habib is not happy. Learn more about the effectiveness of coalitions here. And this is what money buys in the South African elections.

Trial in Mozambique

Opposition leader Venâncio Mondlane is on trial for incitement, terrorism, and civil disobedience for his role in anti-government protests after the 2024 presidential election. It will be a test of rule of law and justice in the country.

Sudan’s civil war

Alex de Waal examines the crisis in Sudan. The hunt for Sudan’s looted treasure is on. This is how weapons fly under the radar in Sudan. The war fuels an invisible economy of survival.

Nigeria’s 2027 election

Go beyond the ballot in the upcoming Nigerian elections. Language, ownership, and belonging are playing a central role in Lagos’ gubernatorial election. Disinformation is threatening the polls. The youth reject old politicians. There are very helpful updates at the 1914 Reader. And this is cool: The Nigeria History Atlas.

Ethiopian politics

Ethiopia’s second Tigray War is taking place in a very different political reality. Jeffrey Feltman explains how to stop a potential Ethiopia-Eritrea war. Ethiopia’s army swells in numbers. Mebratu Kelecha asks: Who gets to make Ethiopia’s peace?

Migration and displacement

Five European countries will send “unwanted migrants” to Rwanda. The center will serve as a “return hub,” but raises serious human rights concerns.

John Mahama outlines five key strategies for an Africa-centered migration policy, and mob violence against foreigners is not one of them. Policy needs to keep up with Africa’s need for intra-continental trade. This is why the white South African “refugees” are returning home. Dozens of people are missing after a boat carrying migrants sinks off Senegal’s coast.

Africa’s place in the world

Nicholas Mwangi examines the political economy of the richest continent in the world. Ken Opalo reviews Witney Schneideman’s memoir This Africa Idea. This piece outlines the role of the Nigerian university in a new world order. Judd Devermont and Jirair Ratevosian discuss the US-South Africa relationship. Devermont learned a lot from US ambassadors to Africa. Wagner’s gold stands in the way of peace in the Central African Republic. Yohannes Woldemariam asks: Who owns the United Nations? Is the UAE Africa’s greatest existential threat?

Michael Froman outlines a hopeful future for Africa.

Struggle for rights and freedom

Can the Inter-Congolese Dialogue address Wazalendo-linked violence? Bally Bagayoko, the mayor of Saint-Denis, a working-class suburb near Paris, is joining the Gen Z youth at protests. Gioia Shah commemorates parts of Kenya’s untold past in this new podcast. Chima Korieh has saved African history near the north pole.

Dishant Shah tells the story of the African women who conquered West Africa’s textile trade. African journalists confront a closing political space. South Sudan looks to hold upcoming elections, though they have been delayed. Ghana has a new $60 million presidential jet, and the cost is sparking outrage. Cape Verde votes for president with an emigration focus. Abahlali asks: socialism or barbarism? Why are communities turning to the N12 to stage protests in South Africa? What happened after the mass protests between 1980 and 2011?

And Evan Lieberman will not concede: Democracy works.

Africa’s rapid urbanization

A construction boom threatens Nairobi’s green identity. The World Bank warns that poor urban planning threatens Africa’s future. Al-Shabaab aims to isolate Mogadishu. This new mapping approach reveals hidden patterns of informal urban development across Africa (full article here). Pablo Lazo examines Kigali’s urban housing future. This is a nice discussion of Kinshasa, the “la débrouille” megacity. Learn more about how land is contested on the urban periphery in Zimbabwe. This project measures air quality from above. Check out this reimagined market in Kinshasa.

What if West Africa’s future lies in city-states? Could Bus Rapid Transit in Kigali work across the continent? Does Addis Ababa really look like this?

Research corner

Mwangi Mwaura outlines an academic space of radical care and orientation towards an African urban praxis. This is an important new article on the politics of industrial policy. Catherine Dolan and Jörg Wiegratz examine commercialization and development in Africa. Brooks Marmon argues that Mnangagwa’s ‘Second Republic’ emerges from Mugabe’s shadow through historical interventions.

Revitalizing Decolonization through Dance Scholarship: Dancing the African Personality looks good. So does Jeanne-Marie Jackson’s The Letter of the Law in J.E. Casely Hayford’s West Africa. Sabelo Ndlovu-Gatsheni’s Abahambe: They Must Go is out. Take a look at Working Class Struggles in Zimbabwe. Babajide Ololajulo has a cool book: Memorial Arcades and Disaster Memory-making: State Performance and Citizen Encounters in Nigeria.

Critical minerals

If McKinsey says it, it must be true: Africa’s minerals can help power the world. This map shows mine sites in the eastern provinces of DR Congo. Joel Agbesinyale has a great article on chiefs and mineral governance in Ghana. China’s processing agreements strengthen African mining. Jonathan Silver breaks down the developments along the Lobito Corridor. Can the Lobito Corridor bring peace and prosperity to the DR Congo? Who benefits from Zambia’s copper boom?

The week in development

Make sure to read D.S. Battistoli’s take on the discussion between Dan Banik and Joe Studwell about Africa’s economic future. Africa-in-Brief outlines Africa’s governance paradox. Nigeria has two electricity systems. Tanzania and Angola want to connect two oceans by rail. Check out this electricity map of Africa. Justin Labeille and Paige Kirby explain the price of preparedness. This small African lab is sounding alarm the alarm on AI bioweapons. Nigeria must outgrow Lagos. Learn more about Africa’s startup market here. Ghana unveils a $10 billion “New Economy” plan. Dangote’s EV partnership signals a shift to local production. Who will get left behind in the AI era? What does Jensen Huang’s departure mean for Africa?

Ninu Sonuga explains the limits of Aliko Dangote’s Nigeria.

Public health

DR Congo is caught between two killers: Ebola on one side, Islamic State on the other. Scientists are learning more about the disease during the recent outbreak. American global health aid isn’t dead but it is changing. Learn about the hidden parasites behind malaria.

Africa and the environment

Climate change is making some desserts greener. Kenya’s Rift Valley is under water. Johannesburg’s water crisis cannot be fixed by pumping more water. Africa pushed to triple climate adaptation finance. Learn about the push to support action to reduce methane emissions. This is how climate change is reshaping Africa. Rising heat puts Africa’s mothers and children in danger. How to reimagine central banks on the era of inevitable climate impacts. Tourism put the Serengeti’s wildebeest migration under pressure. Africa’s early warning systems now shield 42 million Africans. Africa’s struggle for electricity continues.

Daily life

This is what Zohran Mamdani found at MOMA’s exhibit on West African modernist architecture. On location at Ethiopia’s first arthouse cinema. Take a journey down Egypt’s Red Sea coast. This is a cool story of a grassroots football club eyeing South Africa’s big leagues. Learn about the “sea peoples” of Ancient Egypt and the medieval east African coast. This looks awesome: Street Photography Africa. Lagos art week confronts identity, history, and belonging.

A tale of two chillies. And the economics of Lagos’ extravagant weddings.

All the best,

Jeff and Phil