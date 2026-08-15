This Week in Africa

Quote of the week

“They’re seeing what is happening in other countries like Nigeria, Ghana, Senegal, which have elections; which have a form of democracy, and they want that too.” – Pastor Edoh Komi in Togo

Zambia votes

Zambians went to the polls on Thursday in a close presidential election. Nicole Beardsworth explains the major issues shaping the race. O’Brien Kaaba discusses the potential of Parliamentary dominance. An eerie silence hung over Lusaka in the days leading up to the polls. After suspending the voting count over fraud allegations, tallying has resumed. Stay tuned.

Africa’s place in the world

The Afrobarometer Flagship Report 2026 provides fascinating new insights into how Africans view the shifting global order. People in the poorest countries seem to be most supportive of free trade. This is how a road in West Africa could change West Africa’s urban future. Faisal Ali examines the relationship between Somalia and India. The Continent explains Ceuta—what happens when local issues, geopolitics, and algorithms collide. And read this: Xenophobia is not just a South Africa problem.

Politics in the Horn

Ethiopia faces a fragile peace in the Horn of Africa. Ethiopia and Egypt are cooperating in BRICS, even though they still disagree over the Nile. Is a new conflict brewing in northern Ethiopia?

Elite fracture in Senegal

Chris Ogunmodede breaks down the fracturing of the Faye-Sonko partnership in Senegal. Dr. Abdoulaye Ndiaye explains the Senegalese debt crisis.

Governing South Africa

South Africans will soon go to the polls to vote in metropolitan and municipal elections. Dawie Scholtz breaks down the numbers. The South Africa Brief highlights where the election will be won and lost.

Ken Opalo examines the end of “Post-Apartheid South Africa” and makes the case for a normal and better politics. Edwin Mutyenyoka explains the betrayal of South Africa’s post-Apartheid promise. And Zachary Levenson and Marcel Paret analyze South Africa’s passive revolution from below.

Sudan’s civil war

El Obeid is the latest front in Sudan’s civil war. The battle for supremacy has destroyed Khartoum.

Struggle for rights and freedom

Refugees in South Sudan face an urgent food crisis. Alex Thurston argues that Islamists struggle to find their footing amid repression and movement fatigue. Get his Sahel updates here, and listen to his conversation with Max Sioullun. D.S. Battistoli explores 1968, the year of African student radicalism. Museveni’s son answers to no one. Canada closes its embassy in South Sudan. This is why there is little outrage about the persecution of LGBTQ people in Senegal. This post outlines the challenges women face in Nigerian politics. On centralized decentralization.

Why won’t Africa’s missing voters vote?

Africa’s rapid urbanization

Gideon Abagna Azunre examines co-production and informal settlement upgrading in Accra. This paper models land values in African cities. This post rethinks pedestrian spaces. Tosin Oshniowo explains the significance of the urban Africa. Brooke Abebe provides this handbook on How to Read an African City.

Research corner

Make sure to read Dominika Koter’s National Identity in Africa: Peace, Democracy, and Everyday National Narratives. Miriam Driessen’s Immunity on Trial: Ethiopian Courts, Chinese Corporations, and Contestations over Sovereignty looks fascinating. Kevin Keller reviews the book here.

This is a cool article on disconnected development in the Central African Republic. Nic Cheeseman, Marie-Eve Desrosiers, and Edem Selormey rethink pathways of autocratization and democratic resilience in comparative perspective.

The week in development

Africa has a new unicorn in Moove. Benjamin Hornsby-Odoi examines mining royalties and lessons from Ghana’s natural resource governance. Kwame Asamoah Kwarteng discusses ownership, brands, and market power in the cocoa industry. Africa is amidst a fruit boom. Learn more about Africa’s megaprojects. How to move beyond youth empowerment.

Does Africa have too few people? Do cows bring more mosquitoes?

Africa and the environment

Hannah Ritchie tracks food production through a record El Niño. Climate change is shifting malaria activity in Africa. Africans bear the brunt of biodiversity loss. This is how Ethiopia can make COP32 the summit that actually delivers. Pastoralists are protecting many of the world’s remaining rangelands. Antibiotic resistance is spreading through South Africa’s water systems. Environment Committee to undertake nationwide inquiry into rising levels of lakes and dams in Kenya. Watch out: Crocodile attacks increase in Kenya!

Daily life

Elvira Dyangani Ose takes over the directorship of the Zeitz MOCAA in Cape Town. Learn more about the science of Nigerian food. Boarding schools and the pan-African experience. Hugh Masekela, Cape Town, and Sunday football.

On ancient expeditions to central Africa.

All the best,

Jeff and Phil