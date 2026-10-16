This Week in Africa

Quote of the week

“You live knowing you’re in danger. But if you don’t do something about it, nobody will.” – Job Kiija, leader of Innovations for Democratic Engagement and Action in Uganda

Political development in DR Congo

We finally have an answer to the Joseph Kabila question: he has become leader of a new political coalition that has brought together M23 rebels and other anti-government groups in the east. This signals a direct threat to the government. Pascal Kalume Kambale and Mvemba Phezo Dizolele explain the power shift at play.

Ethiopia’s civil war

This is why the Tigray peace deal came undone. Eritrea and Ethiopia are inching closer to war, as Ethiopia launches drone strikes on Eritrean forces. Ethiopia wants Red Sea access. Alemayehu Fentaw Weldemariam provides these four reasons why Ethiopia cannot find peace. Lesley Anne Warner explains why this is not the 2020-22 conflict. Ishan Tharoor argues that the fight is part of a far larger conflict. And Martin Plaut provides this assessment of the war.

Violence against women

Mauritius reels from worst riots in decades after police shoot a woman. An increase in killings of women spark protests in Cameroon. Femicide is buried in the news.

Africa’s place in the world

The Phase:Shift team explains the delegitimization campaign against the ICC. This is how to navigate careers within the United Nations system. This is how the lifting of US sanctions might impact Eritrea. How NOT TO present about Africa.

D.S. Battistoli recalculates enslavement.

Struggle for rights and freedom

South Africa’s local elections put spotlight on public services and a shifting political landscape. Learn more about MPLA succession in Angola. Laura Freeman argues that South Africa’s asylum crisis is a mess of Home Affairs’ own making. A deadly firefight exposes Erik Prince’s shadow war in DR Congo. Algeria sets its sights on the Sahel. This is how Sierra Leone became a Narco State. This is how Sudan became a laboratory for drone warfare. Get your Nigeria news here. And a lot of good things in “Democracy Delivered.”

This is really dark: Uganda demonstrates how the future of authoritarianism is here.

Africa’s rapid urbanization

Astrid Haas examines revenue and expenditure in financing urban Africa. This is a neat study that maps vulnerabilities across hundreds of global south cities. Check out this cool dataset on buildings in the global south. This is a helpful primer on Lagos, Nigeria (read alongside the ACRC’s Lagos City Report). This article examines everyday sanitation in Tamale, Ghana. This is a systematic review of nature-based solutions in African cities. Check out The Burner Boys!

The week in development

Can we really skip the factory? Is the lighthouse really a public good? How much cancer can be prevented? Why is Uganda’s sugarcane boom leaving families hungry?

This new study explores the links between drug use, climate change, and poverty. Check out The Geography of Poverty. Fewer startups, fewer investors, bigger checks. Malawi motorists sleep at petrol stations as fuel shortages return. Ethiopia launches its first gold refinery. On African labor and liberation. Economic growth still matters.

And Ken Opalo is bullish on African investments.

Ebola in DR Congo

Ebola has never spread this quickly before. This Ebola Tracker is impressive. Can we build a better, fairer system for the next pandemic?

Africa and the environment

Africa has energy wealth, but 560 million people remain without power. Learn more about African Energy Week. This is why protecting Nairobi’s forests matters to every resident. This study examines the impact of climate change on human and people’s rights in Africa.

Daily life

Sports events are booming in east Africa. Trans and gender diverse people are not a novelty. Check out the Mago Gallery in Agbogbloshie, Accra. Leti Arts is pretty cool. Meet visual artist Oliver Okolo. On “Born at the End of the World.” Africa—and FIFA.

All the best,

Jeff and Phil