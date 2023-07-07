This Week in Africa

What is the Nordic Africa Institute up to? Here is the week in Africa:

Quote of the week

“A James Barnor photograph is instantly recognizable. It’s got a very particular quality of engagement with his subject. You’re really aware of the fact that he’s having a conversation with those sitters.” – Carey Thomas

Senegalese politics

Macky Sall announced that he will not run for a third term. This is good for democracy. Catherine Lena Kelly says to pay attention to whether he checks presidential control. Rachel Riedl and Bamba Ndiaye explain what’s behind recent protests in the country.

Ghana moves forward with anti-LGBTQ+ bill

Ghana’s parliament inched closer to passing a bill that would punish people identifying as LGBTQ with a three-year prison sentence. Stay tuned.

Migration and displacement

There have been targeted attacks against migrants in Tunisia, intensifying racial tensions. The violence is escalating in Sfax, where migrants are forced out of the city. The EU is fueling migration from Tunisia, not stopping it. This is an important report on displacement in Sudan. Amber Sweat discusses the lost promise of childhood due to the French imperialization of Africa.

Continuing the discussion on coloniality and integration.

Wagner Group in Africa

Reports suggest that Wagner troops are leaving Central African Republic after not accepting new contracts from Russia. Here is an overview of the group across the continent. A cloud hangs over the group’s operations in Africa. Pay attention to how Rwanda is taking an ever bigger role in security provision in the CAR.

Struggle for rights and freedom

Sierra Leoneans deserve more from their electoral process. At least 16 people are killed in a suspected gas leak in South Africa. Resistance Committees should play a central role in Sudan’s political future. This is how to rebalance US Somalia policy. This is what it is like to be trapped between Boko Haram and Nigeria’s military. Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini is treated for suspected poisoning. Jordan Kyle and Danielle Resnick analyze what explains support for post-conflict constitutions.

Africa’s rapid urbanization

This is a helpful review of scholarship on urban governance. Check out “Climate Infrastructure & City Governments: A Strategic Framework For African City-Labs.” Kenyans are protesting the high cost of living in its cities.

Research corner

This is a very cool special issue on #EndSARS. The digitization of South African governmental publications can be found here.

Yearning and Refusal: An Ethnography of Female Fertility Management in Niamey, Niger is an essential new book. Revolutionary Movements in Sub-Saharan Africa: An Untold Story is out soon. Jenny Trinitapoli’s An Epidemic of Uncertainty: Navigating HIV and Young Adulthood in Malawi is out soon. Whitney Taylor’s The Social Constitution: Embedding Social Rights Through Legal Mobilization looks great. This is a cool book on Africa’s railway renaissance.

Sweden cuts development funding

Sweden’s government has cut funding for research on sustainable development. Researchers are outraged and the decision is likely to affect Sweden’s role as a leader in development. Paul Egan and Sara Gräslund write, “This combination of changes has significantly altered the landscape of possibilities for Swedish research to tackle the global challenges the world faces today – and especially so for young Swedish researchers.” The Nordic Young Academies is concerned. Sign this petition to express your support for young researchers working on sustainable development.

The week in development

This is a helpful visualization of the reclassification of income across the world. Africa stands to lose $25 billion each year because of EU’s new carbon tax. There has been a 200 percent increase in severe acute malnutrition in Tigray. This is why Latin American fintechs are expanding to Africa. This is how to unlock Africa’s trade potential. Africa must own the idea of the “just transition.”

Africa and the environment

Durban’s deadly floods can teach the world. This is how climate change inflames extremist insurgency in Africa. Africa’s struggle for environmental justice in an age of death. This piece discusses tracking climate refugees across Africa. The hottest days on record are here. And El Nino will affect the economy.

Daily life

The power of architecture. Tunisia is tuna-obsessed, but the fish is a lot less available. Three women accuse David Adjaye of sexual misconduct. This is a policy roadmap to retain and develop basketball talent in Nigeria. Photojournalist James Barnor captured Ghana’s rise abroad and at home.

Ama Ata Aidoo nurtured and inspired people everywhere.

All the best,

Jeff and Phil