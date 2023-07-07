This Week in Africa

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Yaw's avatar
Yaw
Jul 7, 2023

I liked the world bank report you shared! Guyana has been skyrocketing since they discovered and exported oil.

When it comes to the Wagner group and russia's influence in Africa. I wrote a bit about it here in the history of central African republic: https://open.substack.com/pub/yawboadu/p/the-economic-history-of-central-african?r=garki&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web in the history of central African republic:

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jeffrey Paller · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture