This Week in Africa

Quote of the week

“The situation is catastrophic.” – Mathilde Vu, on Sudan

Political challenges in Ethiopia

Hundreds of people are fleeing fighting in the north as people fear a return to civil war. People are seeking refuge in Sudan. Kjetil Tronvoll provides some preliminary thoughts. Abebe Woldeselassie explains why Ethiopia’s conflicts keep returning.

Sudan’s civil war

Cameron Hudson explains why Genocide keeps repeating in Sudan. The world continues to neglect Sudan. Alex Thurston provides his insights on the conflict.

Migrants and Ceuta

50,000 Moroccans surged into a Spanish enclave in Africa, sparking new concerns over border security and immigration. Stephen Zunes explains “the real story” behind the situation. Zineb Riboua explains the politics.

Governing South Africa

Jonathan Moakes and Paul Berkowitz summarize South Africa’s political landscape that is in flux. This is why South Africa’s anti-migrant protests are not going away. Civil society groups plan a march to condemn the violence. Alex Dyzenhaus finds that white farmers still dominate land ownership in South Africa in spite of land reform (summary post here).

On white lives in South Africa.

US foreign policy

America changes its bet on Somalia. Mustafa Fetouri argues that Trump’s reunification initiative in Libya will only prolong the gridlock. Alex Thurston examines the revamped AFRICOM, emphasizing the importance of the strikes in Nigeria. Emily Bass outlines these three mistakes that matter more than the State Department’s wrong Africa map. The map represents much bigger problems. Trump makes a private investment push into Africa.

Zachariah Mampilly explains why America gets Africa wrong.

Africa’s place in the world

Learn more about the United Arab Emirates push into Africa. The Iran War is widening inequality on the continent. Austin Doctor examines the many faces of Africa’s foreign fighters.

Struggle for rights and freedom

Hilmelda Tenkeu breaks down the inconsistencies in the new Africa charter that twenty countries signed. Niger’s coup should not be normalized. Running for Parliament in Malawi is expensive. Burkina Faso’s Ibrahim Traore faces a reality check. Traore is leading a crackdown on civil society. Meet the man who was kidnapped twice in Nigeria.

Africans want freedoms that their governments are not delivering (Get ready for the launch of Afrobarometer’s Flagship Report). President William Ruto’s future hinges on a 30-year dream to reshape Kenya. Cameroon Paul Biya’s absence sparks concerns over governance and succession.

On Nigerian politics.

Africa’s rapid urbanization

Abhas Jha and Divyanshi Wadhwa explain that Africa’s window to positively confront its rapid urbanization is closing. Learn more about Ethiopia’s urban land lease system. Lagos is losing its beaches as they become inaccessible to the masses. This is how urban parks can manage storm water to prevent flooding.

An invasive mosquito is spreading across Africa, threatening its cities. This article examines universities and gentrification in Africa. Learn more about rebuilding Khartoum through digital infrastructure. Kenya’s affordable housing drive is leaving people homeless. Elite enclaves are the defining spatial expression of Nigeria’s political order. This article examines temporalities of displacement and affordability in Addis Ababa’s housing programs.

Check out David Dickinson’s South Africa’s Constitution and the Law of the Township: Looting from below. Peaceful Political Transitions in Ghana looks good. Benjamin Maiangwa’s Narratives of Peace and Conflict: Lived Experiences and the Politics of Origin in Southern Kaduna looks fascinating.

Research corner

Mobilizing for and against democracy. Learn more about the history of state-driven agrarian development in Ethiopia.

Why ethnography?

The week in development

Yannick Deza asks: Who is building Africa’s next asset class? Why is Uganda experiencing a food crisis? Is it too hot for malaria? Does Africa need to get into the AI race? Fruit exports are quietly driving industrialization. Grieve Chelwa explains how the IMF strangles Africa. Abir Ibrahim argues that Africa is recovering, not developing.

Africa and the environment

Why is the Nile receding in Sudan? Is Kenya an East African clean power leader?

Phase:Shift provides this helpful update of rare earth minerals. Deadly landslide hits Ethiopia mountain monastery during prayer service. Doctors of the World raise alarm about migrants in Paris during heat wave. Johannes Urpelainen discusses battery storage in Kenya. Pranab Bardhan talks to Nicholas Stern about his new book The Growth Story of the 21st Century: The Economics and Opportunity of Climate Action.

Daily life

Meet singer, poet, and scientist Tariro Ndoro. Peter Alegi answers eleven questions about African football. African football, indeed.

All the best,

Jeff and Phil