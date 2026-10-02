This Week in Africa

I had a great time at #ABMI 2026 in Cape Town. Here is the week in Africa:

Quote of the week

“It would be a mistake to characterize political stability and conflict in Ethiopia as being caused by any single leader. Removing Abiy from power—the stated goal of the latest armed coalition against the Ethiopian state—will not solve the many structural problems facing Ethiopia.” – Ken Opalo

Return to war in Ethiopia

Ethiopia’s foretold war arrives as the Pretoria Agreement falls apart. The Tigray People’s Liberation Front and Amhara Fano militias launched ground assaults against the federal government in a new effort to overthrow the government. Explosions were heard in the Capital, near the military headquarters. Heavy fighting has taken place near Alamata, where 52 people have reportedly been killed. Fighting has spread across Tigray, Amhara, and Afar, while Ethiopian forces have recaptured Sekota. These maps show where the fighting takes place. The fighting comes after the formation of an alliance among seven rebel groups in the region. Ethiopia has closed its Eritrean Embassy in Asmara. The government will rely on drones to fight back against the rebels. Jalale Getachew Birru and Alan Boswell explain why the country is at war again. The war threatens the entire region.

Africa Confidential explains the international dimensions of the conflict. Ethiopia accuses Eritrea and Sudan of backing rebels. Houthi leverage over the Red Sea escalates threats on the continent. The Red Sea is becoming a strategic trap. The Tigray conflict threatens wider violence in the region.

Ken Opalo argues that Ethiopian elites keep choosing war over peace. The International Crisis Group proposes these pathways toward peace. Daniel Maktola explains how historic maps have been misleading. Martin Plaut and Sarah Vaughan’s Understanding Ethiopia’s Tigray War provides a helpful primer. These five steps could prevent a large-scale war.

What happens to the people? How do citizens view the fighting?

Femicide in South Africa

There has been a wave of murders of women in Ekurhuleni, South Africa. This has reignited a national debate about Femicide. President Ramaphosa calls violence against women a national shame. Protesters are demanding an end to the violence. Here is what we know so far.

Mass violence in South Africa

South Africa experienced 44 deaths across three mass murders in five days. The killings took place in townships in Johannesburg and Cape Town. This is how the government should respond. Julian Rademeyer provides some helpful context. Are murder and violence on the rise again? It’s more complicated than a simple “yes.”

Morocco politics

Morocco appoints its first female prime minister. Alex Thurston provides these thoughts on recent legislative election results.

Struggle for rights and freedom

Make sure to check out “The Global State of Democracy 2026.”

Lena Gutheil examines the relationship between Gen Z protests and civil society organizations in Kenya and Madagascar. The ICC convicted Mahamat Said Abdel Kani for crimes against humanity in the Central African Republic. A politician in the DR Congo was beaten to death after a radio appearance promoting measures to stop the spread of Ebola. Learn more about William Ruto’s top advisers. São Tomé and Príncipe’s main opposition party won most seats in recent polls. Journalists across Africa are struggling to stay afloat under the weight of their own stories.

Wiriranai Brilliant Masara examines Zambia’s authoritarian turn. Burkina Faso’s Ibrahim Traoré has now been in power for four years. South Sudan’s president strengthens his grip on power. Every election has a story in Nigeria. Get your Nigeria data here. This is how Gen Z could shape Kenya’s next election.

If we all comment on the news, who will do the reporting? We need sites like The Fourth Estate now more than ever.

Security and instability

The Sahel’s juntas are over reliant on Russia. Ghana’s Bawku conflict has quieted down, but danger from the Sahel moves south. Niger’s deepening crisis signals the disintegration of regional integration.

Africa’s place in the world

South Africa and the US continue to disagree about anti-White racism claims. Here is more on the fallout in diplomatic relations. Abu Dhabi did not need to fight the war in Sudan. These are the bigger risks from funding cuts to the UN to peacekeeping. Loren Landau sheds light on whether diversity is a Western concept.

Does Africa have a voice at the UN?

Africa’s rapid urbanization

Lagos is sinking. Joe Williams has a really cool article on the history of water infrastructure and the future of perpetual crisis in Mombasa, Kenya. Check out this guide to understanding heat in urban areas. This is an interesting glimpse into the transcalar politics and spatial implications of investments in Accra shopping malls. Claudia Gastrow shows how investors create usable space in South African cities. On the importance of repairative architectures. Does urbanization make countries richer? For more, go read Sean Fox.

Johannesburg might be broke, but is it completely broken? Ivor Chipkin explains how to fix the city. Here are the prospects for South Africa’s smaller parties in upcoming municipal elections.

Research corner

Get ready for Danny Choi’s Severed Connections: How Intraparty Politics Erodes Representation in Democratic Africa. Sarah Brierley’s The Co-Opted State: How Politicians’ Control Over Bureaucrats’ Careers Threatens Governance is great. Heather Sharkey’s Crossing Continents: Global Microhistory from Egypt and the Sudan looks cool. Check out Charline Kopf’s Afterplace: The Work of Waiting along the Dakar-Bamako Railway.

There are some great articles in the Special Issue on scarcity, natural resources, and conflict in Africa. Inken von Borzyskowski and Michael Wahman examine citizen acceptance of violence in Zambia and Kenya. Anders Themner and Rosalie Biaba analyze popular resistance against the arrest of war-criminals in Liberia and DR Congo. This article theorizes the state in Central African Republic. Learn more about the Northern Front in Angola’s civil war. This article examines land governance in the Zambezi Basin. Make sure to read Maria Nagawa’s new article on foreign aid and the performance of bureaucrats in Uganda.

The week in development

The Africa Infrastructure Map is awesome: What is being built, and who is paying for it. David Adeleke explains why the corporate storyteller is African tech’s next essential role. Aliko Dangote targets 10 million investors with IPO marketing blitz. South Africa remains a favorite for investors, as bonds have a 70 percent return since 2024. This is how Nigeria can win. Start Up funding in Africa reaches $2 billion in September 2026. A young pharmacist fights against malaria. Why the diasporans aren’t coming back. Botswana’s founders inherited more than they chose. Africa needs better investment, not just more investment. Food aid is just one intervention to fight child malnutrition. Tobi Lawson argues for understanding, not solutions. Growth isn’t enough—inequality matters too.

Rebecca Simson explains the narrowing gender wealth gap in Kenya. What is the future of foreign assistance? What will it take to deliver billions of dollars a year to the world’s poorest? Can the IMF bail out Mozambique? More land, better life?

In the new world taking shape, we are all on our own.

Minerals and extraction

A new report finds that Africa’s mineral riches are wasted if countries don’t work together. Local communities need to be better integrated into policies. DR Congo plans a one-stop mining agency in push to diversify beyond China. The Lobito Corridor is more than a US gambit against China. Who actually benefits from the Lobito Corridor? Who owns Angola?

We are all oil to you.

Africa and the environment

This is how African restoration projects spill over into surrounding landscapes. Scientists call for protection and restoration of Africa’s seagrass meadows. Tanzania’s adaptation plan charts a path to protect lives and livelihoods. Cote d’Ivoire launches investment to strengthen climate resilience and restore forest landscapes. The UN launches Global Grids Accelerator to power growth and clean energy. Benin joins UN Water Convention. Kenya pushes new urban climate resilience framework. Zambezi Basin countries agree on now climate priorities program.

Learn about the river wardens after South Africa’s water crisis. Discover where the Nile really starts. Lake Chad is a region under threat from climate change. Check out this new roadmap for sustainable and resilient agriculture. Sweden and South Africa bring youth voices into climate and health policy talks. French cereal farmers experiment with African sorghum to beat the heat.

And Jonathan Blake and Nils Gilman on The Politics of the Planetary.

Daily life

Ian Berry’s Sharpeville images exposed apartheid violence to the world. So many great films at AfroCannes and AfroBerlin. Watch Khartoum and How to Build a Library. Lots of great cultural analysis on Expression Africa. Everything you need to know about Ghanaian cooking. Mogadishu sunsets. Africa’s national flags. Anthropologist Josh Rubin, on fandom. BellaNaija!

D.S. Battistoli on 1968, pt 3. And the fight to save Radio Mogadishu.

All the best,

Jeff and Phil