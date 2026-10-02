This Week in Africa

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No Institutions, No Country's avatar
No Institutions, No Country
Oct 2

The coup data is telling, but it misses the real story: China's investments are the new kingmakers in these unstable regimes. They don't need tanks when they have contracts.

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