This Week in Africa

I had a great time at the Development Studies Association conference. Here is the week in Africa:

Quote of the week

“The country is doomed. [Zimbabwe is not prepared] to deal with a forever president.” Zimbabwe opposition candidate Jacob Ngarivhume

Governing Ethiopia

Ethiopia faces enduring human rights and humanitarian crises. Human Rights Watch reports that Tigray authorities are forcibly conscripting civilians. Maya Misikir examines these conscriptions. What would an inclusive constitutional reform process in Ethiopia look like?

Xenophobia in South Africa

Mandela’s dream of a rainbow nation is shaken by wave of deadly migrant protests. The country reckons with Pan-Africanism. Misinformation is rampant. This is why the country’s anti-migrant protests aren’t going away. Everson Luhanga explains the fear that has spread across downtown Joburg. South Africa responds with building de facto refugee camps. Ramaphosa uses migrants to dodge 32 years of failure. Ghana’s Mahama uninvites Ramaphosa until xenophobic tensions are resolved. Paul Zeleza explores xenophobia and higher education.

Sean and David Jacobs on Afrophobia.

Struggle for rights and freedom

On the road to South Africa’s 2026 Local Government Elections. This is why Algeria still holds elections even though the outcomes are predetermined. The M23 could benefit from the spread of Ebola in eastern DR Congo.

Musinguzi Blanshe asks: Where do we turn when the mind hurts?

Security and instability

Check out the state of conflict across the continent. Fighting for el-Obeid previews Sudan’s war that is entering a new phase. South Sudan’s political elite benefit from peace and war.

Ken Opalo on the mechanics of state-building in the 21st century.

Closing political space

Emmerson Mnangagwa signed a law extended his presidential term in Zimbabwe. Tanzania’s Samia Suluhu Hassan closes rank. The country has banned political rallies again.

Africa’s place in the world

A tale of two maps.

The Lobito Corridor is a test of Africa’s economic sovereignty. The project is set for construction after finance is secured. Trump’s transactional diplomacy has its limits. D.S. Battistoli examines the Bandung Conference and the dawn of global south solidarity. Alex Thurston examines Syria and the Sahel at the intersection of anti-authoritarianism, anti-imperialism, and negotiation. This is why east Africa is becoming the Indo-Pacific’s new front. Should the US restart security negotiations with the Sahel?

Folashadé Soulé centers Africa in the shifting global order.

Africa’s rapid urbanization

Africa’s new middle class is putting down roots in the suburbs. Poverty as a crime in Lagos. Medieval-style fortifications are back in the Sahel.

This article examines public-private partnerships and “new” cities in Ghana. On the limits of collaborative planning in Ghana. Isaac Asante-Wusu explores democratic rivalry, institutional fragmentation, and the erosion of equitable water provision in Accra. On the politics of urban infrastructure in Accra. Why are Ghana’s cities flooding?

Research corner

Berihun Adugna Gebeye outlines an approach to constitutionalism in the postcolony. Learn more about Uganda’s militarized family state. This is a neat special issue on giving in Somali diaspora humanitarianism. Pritish Behuria outlines the limits of new state capitalism in Rwanda.

Check it out: Mekelle Stories: Life in Time of War. The Politics of Public-Private Partnerships in International Development look interesting. Adam Mayer’s Military Marxism examines Africa’s contribution to revolutionary theory. I look forward to reading Phuthuma Nhleko’s The Invisible People: How a Quarter of Humanity can Thrive in Africa by 2050.

The week in development

The Iran War and inflation has hurt the global economy, leading to an estimated three percent fall for the year. Daniel Yu explains why the poorest countries send the fewest migrants. Cows sparkle in Botswana’s new economy. On cashew capitalism in Guinea-Bissau. Learn about the growing risks for Chinese companies in conflict-ridden African nations. On Africa’s start-ups. Dangote’s $20 billion bet paid off.

Do Americans care about foreign suffering? Was USAID really neocolonial? Is the development industry solving the wrong problem? Has development economics lost its way?

Africa and the environment

Daniela Blei on climate change and time. On climate justice in Africa. A super El Niño is coming. World Bank drops climate funding target, raising fears for the continent. Gold poses a threat to Nigeria’s water supply. Severe flooding leaves a trail of death and destruction in West Africa. A new mega-dam has the potential to bring prosperity to East Africa. New funding will contribute to groundbreaking projects in southern Africa. These are five things to know about the West Africa Forest Investment Program. Read these African perspectives at the forefront of climate justice. How to strengthen surveillance at major transport hubs. How to finance South Africa’s water future. Mauritania’s fishing heritage threatened by climate change and overfishing.

World Cup

The World Cup is exposing the contradictions of national identity. When football becomes immigration politics. Take me to Kylian Mbappé. Morocco’s World Cup run reignited a debate on soccer colonialism. Celebrating in Sankofa Square.

Daily life

The Accra Indie Film Festival looks great.

All the best,

Jeff and Phil