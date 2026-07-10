This Week in Africa

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No Institutions, No Country's avatar
No Institutions, No Country
Jul 13

The 1982-1983 Burkina Faso double coup still sits there as a case study in how fast the precedent metastasizes. You see the same cyclical patterns in the data through 2012. No one wants to name the incentive structure that keeps it profitable.

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