This Week in Africa

Quote of the week

“I will continue performing my civic duty until Kenya is free. It can feel overwhelming but we must resist. We must try. Because silence is how tyranny survives.” – Arrested Kenyan Rose Njeri Tunguru

Protests in Kenya

Police clash with protesters during recent demonstrations over the death of teacher Albert Ojwang. Club-carrying men assumed to be loyal to the government have sparked new conflict at the protests. Rose Njeri Tunguru tells the story of being arrested for helping Kenyans email Parliament. State security continues to terrorize citizens across east Africa. Is William Ruto beginning to panic?

Peace talks in DR Congo

Rwanda and DR Congo are nearing a peace settlement. An agreement is expected to be signed next week. Uganda officially moved its troops into Congolese towns. DR Congo investigations are needed now more than ever. Joshua Walker, Reagan Miviri, and Jason Stearns ask: Could Africa’s forever war finally end?

Arrest of opposition leader in Rwanda

The Rwanda Investigation Bureau arrested opposition leader Victoire Ingabire over allegations that she is involved in a plot to sow public disorder. Her lawyer immediately protested the move as unlawful.

Struggle for rights and freedom

Digital propaganda has shaped the Sudan war. Nigeria’s new electoral chief has a lot of work to do. There is a return of militias in Kenya. This is an interesting piece on Africa’s disregard for prehistory. Gunmen kill 100 people in central Nigeria. Judd Devermont explains the importance of intelligence to national security. Nate Allen examines digital technology, strategic adaptation, and the outcomes of twenty-first century armed conflict. Starlink turbocharges lethal Jihadist group in Africa. Terrorism grows in West Africa as the US looks the other way. This is a fascinating story about a Mennonite Colony that made a deal with a diamond company in Angola.

African refugees are bearing the brunt of the shifting global politics.

Africa’s rapid urbanization

Environmental planning is not keeping up with the rapid growth of small towns in Ghana. Read it: Kabiri Bule and Loren Landau on mobility, diversity, and speculative racial capital in the urban gateway.

Lagos!! Does the city have an architectural identity crisis?

Research corner

Learn more about the independence of Basutoland beyond its borders. Jonathan Earle explains the flags and politics of pageantry in colonial Uganda. This article examines Ethiopia’s unsafe food system. This article examines Kenya’s role in the second Cold War. Learn more about Fintech, privacy, and informational norms in Ghana.

This article analyzes infrastructure-driven land appropriation and conservation in Kenya. Prisca Jöst and Ellen Lust highlight the importance of local context and mobilization in poor communities in Kenya, Malawi, and Zambia. Learn more about political violence and transport infrastructure in West Africa. More on small-scale mining in Northern Ghana.

And check it out: Before Colonization: Non-Western States and Systems in the Nineteenth Century.

Annual reviews

There are some great articles in the new issue of the Annual Review of Political Science. Michael Albertus and Kathleen Klaus examine land and politics, Margaret Levi and Emily Russell take on property righting, Tanisha Fazel asks if war is declining, Kate Baldwin surveys traditional authorities across the world, Julio Ríos-Figueroa and Fiona Shen-Bayh assess courts in the global south and there is so much more.

And the feature: Emmanuel Gyimah-Boadi’s modest part in Africa’s democratic journey. I can’t wait to watch the film on his role as democratic influencer.

The week in development

Western Africa produces the largest share of cashew nuts in Africa. This is when humans learned to live everywhere. Africa’s FDI flows are drying up. Kuda Manjonjo analyzes how to green China’s ‘brown steel’ investments in Zimbabwe. Meet the women at the center of Somalia’s construction boom. Trump cuts have demolished South Africa’s medical powerhouse.

Can chocolate prices and the election help Ivorian farmers?

Critical minerals

A collapse in a coltan mine in Congo kills 12 people. Watch this video to learn more about the role of coltan in this war. What’s next for DRC’s cobalt export ban?

Africa and the environment

Floods sink boats and kill at least 77 people in DR Congo. 86 people are killed in South African floods. New research maps optimal locations for climate-fighting reforestation. It is time to mainstream climate action in Nigeria’s budget. This is a roadmap for Sierra Leone’s sustainable growth amid climate threats. This is how climate change is fueling a cancer epidemic in Kenya. Extreme heat is hitting women in Ghana hard.

Daily life

Why is the NBA partnering with the UAE and Rwanda? Listening to jazz in Addis. It’s not just cricket in South Africa. A review of Femi Kuti’s Journey Through Life. A training camp for the Senegalese women’s basketball team is canceled after the US denied several of the players visas. You should be watching African women play basketball. And a radical appreciation of Koyo Kouoh.

Kalk Bay, Cape Town.

All the best,

Jeff and Phil