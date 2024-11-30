This Week in Africa

Happy thanksgiving! Here is the week in Africa:

Quote of the week

“Instead of allowing (textile waste) to choke our gutters or beaches or landfills, I decided to use it to create something ... for us to use again.” – Ghanaian designer Richard Asante Palmer

Struggle for rights and freedom

Kevin Mofokeng wonders if Africa’s era of one-party dominance is over. Mark Heywood rethinks activism in a time of desperation and despair. Niger’s junta is signing peace agreements with rebel movements. Cameroon is trapped in a forgotten standoff. This is what free movement really looks like in southern Africa. A Central African Republic propagandist explains the inner workings of Russian misinformation.

Learn more about Mozambique’s post-election crisis. Danielle Resnick and Landry Signé provide lessons on democratic resilience during 2024 elections. What has Nana Akufo-Addo accomplished while in office? Why are black Americans returning to Ghana? What has been missing in Sudan’s ceasefire talks?

Africa’s rapid urbanization

Learn more about Africa’s smart cities. This article outlines urban expansion in northern Ghana. This paper examines urbanization without structural transformation in Lagos. This article examines the dark side of support to informal workers in Accra. There is a new plan for an ambitious smart city in Accra.

Research corner

Check out these admirable papers of economic history. This is cool: An assessment of Maya Angelou’s impact in Ghana, 1961-1965. This article examines the motivational basis of citizen-led local interventions. This is a really cool article about decolonizing Ghana’s construction industry.

Can’t wait for this: Howard French’s The Second Emancipation: Nkrumah, Pan-Africanism, and Global Blackness at High Tide.

The week in development

How to make AI practical and useful in Africa. There is progress on cures for river blindness and sleeping sickness in Africa. Capital continues to flow out of the continent. Learn more about cross-border data flows. In this video Dan Banik helps us rethink the SDGs through the lens of politics. The United Arab Emirates wants access to Africa’s ports. This is how visions of development have shifted in Africa over the past two decades.

How much should we trust developing country GDP? What is Africa’s ideal development model? Are Malawi’s wealthy paying their fair share?

Africa and the environment

Patrick Gathara summarizes COP 29 as another “incineration project.” Nigeria’s coastal communities fear extinction from rising seas. Ghana’s illegal mining is ubiquitous across the country. The world’s largest climate fund claims that it struggles to find projects to fund projects in Africa. Ken Opalo is right: that is nonsense. Clothing castoffs from the West are piling up and polluting Africa’s environment. Floods and droughts drive increasing displacement in Africa.

Daily life

Malawi’s refugees hold an annual festival to celebrate their cultures. To decolonize museums. Ghanaian fashion designers are finding creative solutions to the waste of fast fashion. What does it mean to be Nigerian today?

All the best,

Jeff and Phil