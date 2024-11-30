This Week in Africa

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Mark Heywood's avatar
Mark Heywood
Dec 2, 2024

Thank you for including reference to my essay on Rethinking Activism in Africa. Unfortunately the link goes to the wrong article! For those interested the essay can be found here: https://commerce.uct.ac.za/school-public-governance/articles/2024-11-20-rethinking-activism-time-desperation-and-despair

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1 reply by Jeffrey Paller
Anne Minckley's avatar
Anne Minckley
Dec 1, 2024

Literally riveting. So good to hear about the larger community of our world. We are missing each other.

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