This Week in Africa

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mike Hampton's avatar
Mike Hampton
Apr 12, 2024

'NGOs' pushing DA and MK rise, and ANC decline, whilst similarly funded media pushes DA and ANC coalition - does not appear coincidental, which would make it a propaganda campaign to keep big money in control (as its has since Apartheid).

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jeffrey Paller · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture