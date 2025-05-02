This Week in Africa

Quote of the week

“We can now read these stories, these descriptions, and say, well, these are constructs which were made at a given moment, and today we can make others. So Europeans have invented Africa, but, today, Africans are inventing their own Africa.” – V.Y. Mudimbe

Assassination in Kenya

Opposition MP Charles Ong’ondo Were was shot dead in a targeted killing in Nairobi. The politician represented Kasipul constituency in Western Kenya.

Sudan’s civil war

Mai Hassan and Ahmed Kodouda are pessimistic: Sudan is unraveling. Sudanese citizens are fleeing RSF attacks on Zamzam.

Human rights in Kenya

Kenya’s Gen Z take their fight against President Ruto online, but some face abductions and other threats. Pressure mounts to probe Kenya’s police and army after recent allegations. Watch this BBC investigation for more.

African international relations

Where is Islamism heading in Morocco and beyond? Ukraine takes its diplomatic efforts to Africa. US-South Africa relations are on the brink of collapse. Ethiopia-Eritrea relations are deteriorating quickly. Why are Ethiopians leaving Ethiopia?

Judd Devermont wrote President Biden’s Africa strategy. He discusses what went wrong on his new Substack.

Struggle for rights and freedom

Could the next Pope be from Africa? Nigerian business and civil-society leader Amina Oyagbola is the new board chair of the Afrobarometer. Tracey Muradzikwa examines the invisibility of the “Born Free” generation in the New Namibian cabinet. A prominent Tanzanian priest and government critic was violently attacked. Mali’s military junta isn’t going anywhere. Learn more about the right to protest in Ghana. Meta faces Ghana lawsuits over impact of extreme content on moderators.

Read this: The cost of politics in South Africa.

Africa’s rapid urbanization

This is a cool review essay on land governance, extractivism, urban infrastructures, and the everyday state in Africa. This is how sea level rise is impacting Lagos waterfront communities.

Kampala, 1994.

Research corner

Clement Amponsah examines resistance to resilience in northern Ghana. This is an important new article on ideology and revolution in civil war. Isaac Samuel outlines the currencies and monetary systems of pre-colonial Africa.

Current History

My favorite issue of the year: Current History’s Africa issue. Michael Woldemariam examines the tragedy of transition in Ethiopia and Sudan; Faeeza Ballim analyzes the politics of electricity in South Africa; Emmanuel Mogende explores conservation politics in Botswana; Bamba Ndiaye discusses youth mobilization in Senegal, and; Ursula Read and Lily Kpobi take on mental health in Ghana.

And Daniel Agbiboa urges: “May Nigeria not happen to you.”

The week in development

This is really cool: Africa electricity grids explorer.

USAID cuts threaten livelihoods in northern Nigeria as Boko Haram threat increases. Marjorie Namara Rugunda explains: “As aid ends, empire endures.” Charles Kenny examines the impact of shuttering the Millennium Challenge Corporation. The US is now actively opposing the Sustainable Development Goals.

Ken Opalo argues that Kenya’s elite complacency threatens development prospects. Rose Mutiso discusses growth as a new aid strategy. Marion Ouma critiques cash transfers as the latest neoliberal policy trap. Job creation is crucial to human development. This is why taxation matters in fragile states. What is stopping women in Africa from inheriting land?

Africa and the environment

This piece examines the impact of oil spills in Nigeria’s vital mangroves. There are high risks of stripping climate from UN peacekeeping in South Sudan. Navigating Africa’s environmental dilemma. The trees behind shea butter beauty cream face challenges. A hunt for tree rings could yield Africa’s first drought atlas. Global talks seek to curb e-waste dumping as Africa bears the brunt. Ahead of COP30, Africa champions a new approach to measuring green wealth. Greenpeace Africa launches community experience-sharing workshop on local forest initiatives in DR Congo.

Daily life

Get ready for African prospects taking over college basketball. The best amapiano songs right now. Betting on Nigerian boxing. Towards a true Nigerian theater.

RIP V.Y. Mudimbe, who deconstructed “the colonial library.”

All the best,

Jeff and Phil