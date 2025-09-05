Ten years ago, Phil and I sent out our first newsletter of the revamped This Week in Africa. This was before newsletters were cool; before Substack was a thing.

We explored Africa’s rapid urbanization, and how migration and mobility is reshaping the world. We covered the impact of China and the struggle for democratization across the continent. These continue to be central themes that we explore today.

We have since grown 71-fold, a 7,000 percent increase. We have sent out an email every week (maybe we missed one or two), to researchers, policymakers, students, journalists and others interested in democracy, development, and daily life in Africa. We partnered with the African Politics Conference Group and the Hewlett Foundation along the way, and expanded our networks through Substack. But this newsletter has not changed its approach: to be a compilation of all the great work being done on and about Africa. This would not be possible without all of you.

While we have changed jobs, moved to new countries (and continents!), and welcomed children to this world, the Friday newsletter has mostly stayed the same. We strive for this little bit of predictability in our lives. Some of you begin your Friday with us, while others begin the weekend with a long list of reading ahead. Thank you for the continued support.

Happy ten-year anniversary TWiA! Here is the week in Africa:

Quote of the week

“I’m trying to hold the door open [for democracy]. But I don’t know how long they’ll let me keep it that way.” – Imprisoned transitional Prime Minister of Chad Succès Masra

Sudan’s civil war

Competing claims to government deepen Sudan’s crisis. This is how millennia of history vanished in the war. The RSF monetizes its hunger siege. Nicholas Kristof argues that there is no doubt there is a genocide in Sudan.

LGBTQ+ rights

Burkina Faso’s parliament votes to outlaw homosexual acts. Jeffrey Haynes examines stigmatization of the LGBTQ+ community in Ghana.

Migration and displacement

Uganda’s Museveni stands to benefit from his deportation deal with Trump. A Jamaican man who served his time for murder in the US, was deported to eSwatini. Julius Malema argues that xenophobia is a betrayal of African unity.

Africa in the world

Judd Devermont reflects on the challenge of changing anchor state policies. He also discusses the future of US-Africa policy with Redi Tlhabi. Chris Ogunmodede argues that Bola Tinubu’s foreign policy is a bad fit for Nigeria. Kenya hires a Trump associate to lobby the US. Kristof Titeca assesses why the DR Congo peace deal is breaking down. What is going on in the Somaliland recognition roadshow?

Struggle for rights and freedom

Esias Bedingar argues that the door to another democracy is closing in Chad. Learn about the day Sierra Leone’s Parliament became a street corner. This piece outlines the road to 2027 Nigerian elections. The country has begun campaign mode. Maya Misikir summarizes a new report on Ethiopian journalists in the 2020s. Cameroon’s election risks instability no matter who wins. Faisal Ali explores Siad Barre and the spectacle of power.

Can parliamentary systems help solve Africa’s democracy problem?

Africa’s rapid urbanization

All aboard the Lagos Blue Line. Gideon Azunre and Patrick Cobbinah explain the importance of informality in globalizing African cities. Patrick Lamson-Hall on urban expansionism. Julien Migozzi has a very cool article on middle-class formation and asset inequalities in the periphery of Cape Town. Who powers the off-grid city in Cape Town’s informal settlements?

Research corner

Marwa Shalaby’s Varieties of Power: Women’s Representation in Arab Parliaments is a must read. Check out Michel Till’s The Police, the State and the Congo Cop. Vivien Chang reviews Howard French’s The Second Emancipation. Take a look at Manuel Francisco Sambo’s Contested Peace in Mozambique.

This article examines neighborly intervention in peacekeeping and the case of Senegal. This GLD Policy Report outlines mobilizing public goods in poor communities. Learn more about religion and migration capabilities in Ghanaians’ pathways to Canada. Folashadé Soulé examines the study of agency in China-Africa relations. This article resurrects the African Independent Pentecostal Church during Kenya’s decolonization. Learn more about justice claims in South Africa’s platinum belt. And check out the latest issue of African Studies Review, which includes my review essay on citizen-centered city-making.

The week in development

How Shoprite succeeds. A new study finds that jobs, skills training, and savings programs can have a positive impact on peoples’ lives. Sarah Logan and Theophilus Acheampong examine mineral partnerships for African industrialization. Dishant Shah explains how to go from raw materials to global value chains. Can critical minerals deals benefit local communities? Is Africa truly ready for a single market?

Africa and the environment

A landslide kills hundreds of people in Sudan. The landslide swept through and destroyed an entire village. Africa soaks up the sun as solar energy rises. Great progress has been made for a clean air future in Africa. Standard Bank hosts its 5th annual climate summit. Here is what to watch at the Second Africa Climate Summit.

Daily life

D.S. Battistoli takes on the writing of Ken Bugul. RIP Sylvain Amic, who sought to democratize art in France.

All the best,

Jeff and Phil