This Week in Africa

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Andy Brock's avatar
Andy Brock
Sep 15, 2025

A great newsletter, much admired and widely quoted. Congratulations and keep it going !

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The Baobab's avatar
The Baobab
Sep 11, 2025

Congratulations, and Happy 10-Year Anniversary!

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