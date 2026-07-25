This Week in Africa

Quote of the week

“South Africa’s liberation was one of Pan-Africanism’s greatest achievements—not because every African government was noble, but because enough African societies recognized apartheid as an assault on the dignity and freedom of the entire continent and were prepared to bear the costs of defeating it. That is what makes today’s politics deeply unsettling. Democratic South Africa increasingly defines itself in opposition to the very continent that helped secure its freedom.” – Chris Ogunmodede

Xenophobia in South Africa

Chris Ogunmodede argues that South Africa has become the nation that lost its continent. This story covers a mother’s crusade to rid South Africa of African immigrants. South Africa is not the only African country that experiences xenophobia. The last flight from Johannesburg repatriated 1,490 Nigerians. Ghana asks the ICC to examine years of anti-migrant violence in South Africa. Who will pay to belong to South Africa?

Sudan’s civil war

The Central African Republic may be drawn into the Sudan conflict. The Phase:Shift team breaks down the developments along the border. Go inside the battle that could lead to Sudan’s next catastrophe.

Struggle for rights and freedom

The Trump administration is weighing military operations in Mali. Shreya Parikh explains the politics of demography in Tunisia. Ethiopians protest against forced conscription in Tigray. David Asante-Darko explains why Ghana’s presidential term limits must be safeguarded. This post suggests that the direct experience of bribery is associated with the desire to leave rather than just the perception of corruption. Get all your Sahel and West Africa news here.

D.S. Battistoli asks: Whose heritage is Ancient Greece? Can Abiy Ahmed afford his power in Ethiopia’s political marketplace? What are we learning about the cost of politics? Is Muhoozi Kainerugaba the heir apparent to Museveni?

Politics of Gold

Gold and Jihadist violence are redrawing the Guinea-Mali border. This is how millions of dollars of gold escape to Dubai.

Africa’s rapid urbanization

Washe Kuzungu examines how Nairobi’s high-rise apartments are leading to loss of community. Richard Amponsah and Gideon Abagna Azunre wonder if there is a solution to Accra’s constant flooding. Isaac Samuel documents the oil economies of pre-colonial West Africa. Ghana’s Airport City is becoming a financial powerhouse.

This new article on property rights and social institutions in urban DR Congo reports on a titling RCT and its community and political impacts.

Research corner

Check out Anirudh Krishna’s Why Kenyans Win Marathons and Estonians Build Unicorns. The Handbook of Resource Nationalism is out. Lesley Anne Warner explains why Howard French’s Born in Blackness is essential reading.

Jean-Pierre Olivier de Sardan takes on the decolonial approach to the social sciences. And this article examines the myth of “white Genocide” in South Africa.

The week in development

Ebola rips through crowded camps in DR Congo. Meri Koivusalo talks to the Phase:Shift team about the power struggles inside global health. The curse of the Nigerian technocrat. The Lobito Corridor shows how digitization is shaping critical minerals competition. Daniel Yu bets on African jobs. Sarah Logan breaks down Kenya’s fuel deals. Will these genes save Africa’s cattle? Does Africa need elites?

Mapping the money across the continent.

Africa and the environment

Africa’s camels are struggling with rising temperatures. New efforts to build climate resilience in livestock, land, and insurance systems. Blackouts hit North Africa. Somalia tries to strengthen national air quality governance. The floods in Cameroon had a long-term impact. West Africa signs off on a $25 billion mega gas-pipeline. Europe should look to Africa for heatwave solutions. Kenya’s Rift Valley residents reach a breaking point with rising waters. Ethiopia will build its first independent wind power project.

Daily life

Flamenco stretches of Nico Williams. Yum: Berbere spiced skewers. Journalist John Eligon went to Kenya to try to beat his marathon personal record. Meet Nigerian visual artist Jude Ukadilonu. These are cool: Ghana’s sensationalist film posters.

From colonial struggle to open access.

All the best,

Jeff and Phil