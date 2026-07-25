This Week in Africa

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Liz's avatar
Liz
5d

Loved the link about the poster artists in Ghana!

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No Institutions, No Country's avatar
No Institutions, No Country
7d

The China-Africa frame is tired. Leaders have been promising to "maximize benefits" since 2017, yet the structural asymmetry persists. What struck me: your silence on the coup cycle. Once the precedent is set, probability rises dramatically, and we're seeing that play out in real time across the Sahel.

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