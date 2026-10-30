This Week in Africa

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Irving Leonard Markovitz's avatar
Irving Leonard Markovitz
11h

You are always so good. Did you comment on this:

Sobukwe Odinga, Treachery and Diplomacy: The Shadow Politics of U.S.-Africa Relations, Columbia University Press, 2026

Review Essay by Zachariah Mampilly on Treachery and Diplomacy: Why America Gets Africa Wrong ; U.S. Policy Will Get Worse Before It Gets Better in Foreign Affairs, July/August 2026Published on June 23, 2026

Irving Leonard Markovitz

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