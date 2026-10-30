This Week in Africa

Quote of the week

“[It’s hard] leaving your home birthplace and going to a new place. Being mistreated in that new place makes it harder to bear.” – Senegalese street trader Khadim Ndiaye, in New York

Conflict in Ethiopia

60 Orthodox Christians were killed in an attack in Oromia, Ethiopia. Stray bullets threaten Amhara. The fall of Mekelle is not victory. International Crisis Group outlines how to end the war in Northern Ethiopia. War would not fix Ethiopia’s grievance with Assab. Remember: Abiy Ahmed controls the state, not the country.

South African politics

South Africa’s local elections will be the most important for the poorest. What is the biggest threat to provincial unity in eThekwini? Is it possible to save South African cities? Can Ramaphosa’s charm save the ANC? What do the polls and the forecasts say? Can multi-dimensional descriptive representation increase policy priority alignment in South African municipalities?

Sudan’s civil war

Strikes on Darfur market in Sudan killed more than 100 people. Dozens more were killed in a drone strike in Nyala. Now, Sudan faces the threat of inflation. UAE’s UN Secretary General candidate Lana Zaki Nusseibeh has a history of denying her country’s involvement in Sudan. Human rights groups and members of the Sudanese diaspora are not happy.

One year ago, the RSF took over El Fasher. Mohamed Zakaria remembers his city.

Africa’s place in the world

This is what Lula’s victory in Brazil means for the global south. Africa is advancing its interests in a changing world.

To understand African politics, just listen to the music (get the Spotify playlist).

Struggle for rights and freedom

Tanzania’s peace was never peaceful. This is why former FDLR fighters are returning to Rwanda. Many Malawians return to South Africa. There are two faces to northern Nigeria’s vigilantes. Somali piracy is back. This is a cool piece on the social life of tea money in Kenya. Learn more about the changing national ID systems in Africa. Peer Schouten explains DR Congo’s beer wars. D.S. Battistoli on David Soumah’s career in opposition. This is an important investigation into the death of Mozambican whistleblower Albino Sibia.

Mesrob Vartavarian discusses Uganda after Museveni. Raúl Sánchez De la Sierra talks armed groups in DR Congo, while Christopher Adams talks critical minerals and development. Alex Thurston breaks down the new government in Morocco. Yotam Gidron examines Pentecostal Christian Zionism and its limits in Africa. Mohamed Adan explains how we have been misunderstanding security in Somalia.

Africa’s rapid urbanization

Adam Tooze breaks down Africa’s unprecedented urbanization. This Geography 2050 event features Africa’s urban future. Titus Kaloki and colleagues outline how to create jobs to confront Africa’s urban awakening. Higor Carvalho explains how private housing developments are remaking Luanda’s periphery. This is an interesting article about state led tourism, real estate development, and Accra’s urban frontier. The time is now to confront Africa’s urban opportunity. Learn more about Pentecostal city-making in Lagos. Read this: Urban Governance and Contested Market Redevelopment in Ghana. This new working paper examines tax productivity and economic development.

Can property taxes fund Africa’s future? Can “development” speak the language of justice? What is the cost of making Lagos work? How to house the next billion?

And Chris Ogunmodede asks: Whose Lagos is it anyway?

Research corner

This looks neat: “Political economy analysis of Lantana: fiction as a method in peace and security studies.” Peter Lockwood examines land markets on the urban periphery. Yonatan Morse assesses South Africa’s social welfare landscape. Alesha Porisky traces the evolution from harambee to community labor in Kenya.

Philip Martin asks: When does civil society prevent conflict in Cote d’Ivoire? Read alongside Justine Davis’ forthcoming No Neutral Ground: NGOs and Democracy Promotion after Civil War. Cajetan Iheka makes the case for Africa-Caribbean comparisons in Horizontal Comparison: Africa, The Caribbean, and the Making of Black World Literature. Get the book Reinventing Uganda: Political Imagination and Social Change after the Fall of Idi Amin (1979-80). This looks good: Repair across Africa: Mending, Making, and Material Care.

The week in development

There is an important need for interregional trade. Timothy Kasuka argues that Africa is playing checkers on a Chinese chess board. A budget feud casts pall over Senegal’s debt fix. Todd Moss argues that we need to stop telling insomniacs to get more sleep. Feyi Fawehinmi examines Nigeria’s energy challenge. Ebola threatens to spill across east Africa. Fikayo Akeredolu explains Nigeria’s Ebola response. This post examines cancer treatment in Africa. Sudan faces a new famine threat.

Clement Sefa-Nyarko argues that time is on hold at Ghana’s Lithium frontier. Everybody wants the cocoa farmer to replant. Good development links at WISER’s Trust in Transition. Africa-in-Brief outlines three dimensions of Africa’s untapped potential. Will Ghana take Tarkwa from GoldFields? Dan Banik asks: Who gets to decide how the world develops? And the radical openness of the popular economy.

Africa and the environment

Africa wants adaptation finance on the COP31 agenda. Check out the spatial and sectoral water demand assessment for Africa. Archbishop in Cameroon urges joint climate action to protect water sources. Tanzania celebrates first natural gas discovery in ten years. Learn more about Malawi’s sustainable fisheries. An early warning system for child health in West Africa is needed. This is why Africa’s fight for climate reparations should question historical injustices. Guinea’s plastic ban clashes with need for safe water. This white paper outlines Africa’s energy transition and artisanal mining. Toxic tap exposes Tshwane’s deadly water failures. This is everything you could possibly want to know about El Niño. Bilateral aid and climate change.

Daily life

Christine Mungai outlines her vision for The Continent. Media outlets reflect on Africa’s future (with a few reflections from me). Being Lamine in South Carolina. Kermit the gangster frog in Accra. Hellen Obiri returned to the New York City marathon and made history. Navigating the Congo River in pre-colonial Africa.

What Nollywood owes its ancestors. 20 years of Ghana’s Nubuke Foundation. 11 Questions for the writer Abraham Zere. Meet community and environmental artist Sanaa Gateja. Bright Simons explains how Ghana’s Ananse tales have a story to teach us about AI and creativity. Two US Senators call on the NBA to reevaluate its partnership with Rwanda. Writing in the time of AI.

And the lives of Senegalese street dealers in New York.

All the best,

Jeff and Phil