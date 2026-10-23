This Week in Africa

Quote of the week

“You can announce industrial parks, court investors and build factory shells. Eventually somebody has to provide reliable electricity, water, roads, customs services and broadband.” – Marie-Noelle O. Nwokolo

Ethiopia’s war

Ethiopia’s central government has retaken control of Tigray—for now. Everyday life in Mekelle returns to a semblance of normalcy. The new mayor promises elections within six months. At the same time, tension between Eritrea and Ethiopia intensifies. Phase:Shift breaks down the escalation of conflict. Maya Misikir provides this helpful summary. Yohannes Woldemariam explains the human cost of imperial nostalgia in Ethiopia. Is Abiy Ahmed the problem?

Africa’s place in the world

Africa’s coalition building at the UN is quietly redrawing the world order. David Asante-Darko examines the ECOWAS-AES dialogue on cooperation. Simone Schnabel provides a picture of ECOWAS beyond Abuja. This wild story about Richard Grenell, Alisha Habba Mildon, Turkish billionaire Turhan Mildon, and millions transferred from DR Congo suggests that the Trump circle is now firmly at the center of neopatrimonial rule. Habba’s recent wedding illustrates this even more. Africa should stop asking Washington for a bigger share. Zainab Usman provides these thoughts on Scott Bessent’s recent statement. How can Africa accelerate the African Union financial institutions agenda? Is the new global map just a trap?

As Eglal Hamid argues: Africa is not the exception.

Governing South Africa

This is what recent polls tell us about the state of South African politics. Pay attention to Buffalo City. A runner’s murder in South Africa reignites the push to stop Femicide. Do South Africans still believe in the ANC?

Struggle for rights and freedom

Russia is escalating its information war in Africa. This report explains what’s going on in the Sahel. The publication Atar puts Sudan news in perspective. M23 is cashing in on DR Congo’s beer. This piece centers the African diaspora in the France protests. Kelci Burckhardt breaks down the paradox of Africa’s leaderless Gen Z protests. Cameroonians await government reshuffle after Biya’s return. Koroma is back in Sierra Leone. Stay up-to-date with your Angola news here. This is how Chris Hani built smuggling routes into South Africa. Daniel Agbiboa on forgiveness at a distance. What does the return of Joseph Kabila mean for DR Congo’s war?

Alden Young and Muez Ali explain how Sudan is a mirror for today’s world.

Africa’s rapid urbanization

David Pilling and Jacob Judah published this cool article in the Financial Times “Africa’s explosive growth in cities.” The reporting focuses on different urban African spaces, including Lagos and Onitsha, as well as poor and high-income areas. It provides a very helpful summary of the overall trends of African urbanization and glimpses into everyday life. For more on the effects on politics, check out our special issue on “Political change in African cities.”

This is a very cool site that maps and documents infrastructure projects on the continent. Sean Fox provides this natural history of urbanism. Jonathan Blake and Nils Gilman outline a politics of the planetary. This is how to center popular transport in mobility transitions. There is a lot to learn from Africa’s urban climate innovations. Daniel Kennedy Amoah outlines critical challenges to the urban informal economy in Ghana. Learn more about infrastructural tinkering and everyday governance in Nairobi. Portraits of informality is out.

Abhas Jha explains why cities are the cheapest places to build a state. Ken Opalo recently called urbanization a cheat code for state building. This piece looks at the occupation of state housing in Gauteng. Go on a Nairobi CBD Historical tour. For women in Nairobi’s informal settlements, floods don’t end when the water recedes. An AirBnb by-law doesn’t do enough to address Cape Town’s housing shortage. Zenzile Molo explains forced removals in the Cape between 1900 and 1990. Zinah Issa asks: Are slums an income problem?

What Lagos takes.

Research corner

Check out Judith Scheele’s Shifting Sands: A Human History of the Sahara (and read Logan Cochrane’s review here). Rooted in Struggle: Learning from Social Movements in Ghana, South Africa, Guatemala, and Canada looks great.

Mohammed Eriouiche examines the burden of belonging in Somali ethnography. This article examines belonging, violence, and natural resource governance in Niger. This article enumerates race and ethnicity in post-colonial Africa, 1955-2024. Jon Schubert explains the tale of two captivities in the Angolan Civil War. Learn more about aid, social protection, and the social contract in areas of conflict and state fragility. Miquel Pellicer and Eva Wegner examine relational clientelism, information processing, and accountability in South Africa and Tunisia. This is good: “Political socialization in authoritarian regimes: Sites and everyday experiences for young people in Zimbabwe.”

The week in development

Ghana hopes to stop exporting raw materials by 2030. It has broken ground on the Afienya Industrial Park to help achieve this goal. This is how to build shared prosperity in South Africa. Nigeria faces a great shea escape. HIV injections can make treatment easier. It’s time to hold philanthropists accountable when their projects fail. A trillion dollar industry continues to launder illegal gold, with Africa at the center. Kenya confronts even more Ebola cases. This report explains the political economy of coffee in Ethiopia. The IMF raises Africa’s growth outlook. How to make African exports ethical again. D.S. Battistoli: On industrial policy in Guinea-Conakry.

Title deeds could help unlock South Africa’s full potential. Read alongside Lauren Honig’s book on land politics, Kathleen Klaus’ book on land and violence, Kwamena Ato Onoma’s book on the politics of property rights, and Catherine Boone’s book on property and political order. And read this report for more on land tenure and climate resilience in Kenya.

Matthew Chandler De Waal explains the past, present, and future of the fascist banana in Somalia. Can Africa outgrow China? Where is the money invested? Did wage labor exist in pre-colonial Africa? Where are the continent’s best universities?

Africa and the environment

Africa should not have to adapt to an unjust climate system. There is a need to turn Africa’s biodiversity ambitions into investment and action. El Niño brings floods to Kenya and drought to South Africa. East Africa prepares for the El Niño double hit. Nearly all coral reefs at risk of collapse by 2075. Gauteng looks to practical solutions for climate resilience. Kenya seals $160 million conservation finance deal. Meet the entrepreneur betting on Africa’s energy sector. South Africa faces a sewage crisis. What’s behind rising malaria cases?

Daily life

Art by rock hard African women. Sky Sports goes to Langa Township. David Adeleke explains Live Nation’s long game in Africa. DR Congo protests Formula 1’s “indefensible” decision to race in Rwanda. The sportswashing debate continues. The long and winding road to Malawi. The drink that changed Afia Amoako’s perspective on Ghanaian food. How to be an African writer in the AI era. I’d live here.

On the Lagos Life phenomenon.

All the best,

Jeff and Phil