This Week in Africa

I am very excited for the Metropolis International Migration Conference in Accra next week. Hope to see some of you there! Here is the week in Africa:

Quote of the week

“What are we to do?” – Malawian farmer Patrick Hareke as he confronts El Niño

South Africa’s local elections

The verdict is in: The ANC experienced a “shellacking” in recent local elections. It is the worst showing for the ANC since the return to multi-party elections in 1994. Everson Luhanga argues that this signals the end of the liberation dividend. South African politics will likely never be the same again.

South Africa is now a coalition country, and parties are at work trying to form local governments. While the Democratic Alliance had a good showing, ActionSA has emerged as a crucial kingmaker. Other smaller parties also had good results. The ANC is split on whether it partners with the DA.

Phase:Shift provides this nice overview of the election. William Gumede explains how it is the politicians that make coalitions chaotic. Ferial Haffajee says Johannesburg burns while politicians bargain. Daniel de Kadt provides this helpful analysis. Ivor Chipkin explains why giving up some power could help 139 coalitions last. And Justice Malala argues that South Africa needs its coalition government to succeed.

Ethiopia’s political economy

Ethiopia rebases, and becomes a top-five African economy. Abiy’s economy is heating up. But, there is a tale of two Ethiopias. This piece examines Abiy Ahmed’s Red Sea obsession. Maya Misikir outlines the state of human rights. Is Ethiopia’s current conflict really over? Mebratu Kelecha asks: Who can make peace hold?

Tanzanian politics

Tanzania is still reeling one year after its violent elections. Opposition leader Tundu Lissu was just sentenced to four years in prison. Learn more about his response.

Elections in Nigeria

Nigeria’s political “godfathers” pull the strings ahead of upcoming elections. The big question is whether Bola Tinubu can regain the trust of Nigerians. This is what electricity tells us about northern Nigeria. 1914 Reader provides a public infrastructure update. And Alex Thurston explores whether Nigeria’s ceasefire with Boko Haram could be a pathway to peace.

Africa’s place in the world

Fonteh Akum argues that Africa is advancing its interests in a competitive world. The Horn of Africa is at a crossroads. Carolyn Holmes explains why the US dropped South Africa and Rwanda from the AGOA. This piece investigates Erik Prince and the privatization of war. Eghosa Osaghae explains the new center of global terror. Lana Nusseibeh’s bid for UN Secretary General cannot outrun UAE’s role in Sudan. This post explores the political economy of proxy wars. Tom Bassett debunks the myth that Europeans alone plotted the continent.

On the distinction between “North Africa” and “Sub-Saharan Africa.”

Challenges of democratization

A new youth movement demands accountability from its leaders, from the streets of Nairobi to sovereignty in the Sahel. Learn more about Cabo Verde’s upcoming presidential election. Somalia said it will hold a presidential election in May 2027. Check out this update on Mogadishu. Democratic institutions must live up to their promises. African feminist movements are inspiring new youth-led democratic uprisings. Who enters politics?

Get your Sahel news here. And some good MENA and West Africa links here.

Struggle for rights and freedom

A train wreck kills at least seven and injures 125 people in Egypt. A Kenyan domestic worker is sentenced to 100 lashes for giving birth outside of marriage in Saudi Arabia. D.S. Battistoli examines Gloria Wekker and sexual orientation in Suriname, Africa and beyond. This is an interesting article about the politics of Mozambique.

On Pauline Opango Lumumba. And beyond survival.

Migration and displacement

Wow: Africans living abroad sent $124 billion in remittances home last year. Girmachew Adugna argues that south-south migration is a huge part of Africa’s migration story (see article here). Our World in Data has a nice summary of international migration. European countries again push to send migrants to Rwanda. Learn more about urban displacement and protection mechanisms for forced migrants in South Africa. Three-quarters of world’s displaced people are on the “frontlines of climate crisis.” Matt Schiavenza asks: What is the role of migration and displacement in global conflicts?

Africa’s rapid urbanization

Paschal Donohoe explains how to turn Africa’s cities into job engines. Read the full World Bank report here. This is a nice summary. Read alongside the Financial Times’ “Africa’s explosive growth in cities.”

Abdijan’s metro line will begin operations in 2029. Kenya’s cities must work for everyone. Learn more about the Accra that Nkrumah never built. Spatial Edge maps how fast the world’s cities are sinking. Elisabeth Bollrich’s photos visualize the story. Tom Courtwright examines the effects of hills on boda bodas. South Africa’s imagined smart city is not going as planned (surprise!!). Will Durban look like this?

This article makes the case for negotiating shared access to public space through micro-adjustments. Kunal Sen summarizes informality in developing countries. Marco Di Nunzio explains the unaccounted costs of demolition. This article examines speculative urbanism outside Nairobi. Lewis Abedi Asante and colleagues explore transnational gentrification in Kumasi, Ghana. This article looks at the gendered right to the city in Kumasi. Does Lagos have an architectural identity crisis?

Research corner

Daniel Tjarks examines the role of cities in democratization in Angola and Mozambique. Learn about how Mauritius practices minority ethnic representation. Michael Asiedu examines what happens to authoritarian rulers’ families after they leave power (summary post here). Ding Fei and Kwame Adovor Tsikudo analyze African labor agency in the age of global China. This article rethinks councils and indirect rule in British Africa. This article examines African youth and the future of democracy. Learn more about Mombasa in the second Cold War. Sarah Brierley, Noah Nathan, George Ofosu, and Tingxuan Zhu have this incredible new article about merit and patrimonialism in colonial Ghana’s bureaucracy.

Check out my review of Wale Adebanwi’s How to Become a Big Man in Africa, a masterclass in elite ethnography, political anthropology, and the study of ethnic politics. This looks good: Pastoral Prosperities: Rethinking African drylands. Jessica Gottlieb’s Keeping the State Weak: Economic Informality and the Weak-State Trap in Sub-Saharan Africa looks interesting. Eunice Sahle’s Constitutions and the Dialectics of Human Rights in Malawi and Kenya is out. Adeoye Akinola examines Democratic Governance, Stability, and Development in Africa.

On the 30rd anniversary of Claude Ake’s death.

The week in development

Vijayendra Rao makes the case for reflexive policymaking. Dan Banik asks Joe Studwell whether we are underestimating Africa’s economic future. Joseph Atta-Mensah reimagines African development. Ken Opalo provides an update on the race to be the gateway into east and central Africa. This post examines democracy, economic growth, and great power politics in West Africa. The region is well positioned to benefit from strong demand for commodities and favorable demographics. Africa’s crumbling infrastructure presents political perils and investment opportunities.

This is what ten years of tax data tells us about South Africa’s unemployment challenge. A new paper shows that lead battery sites increase the incidence of riots. This is how foreign investment can strengthen African governments’ control over land. Rebecca Simson examines the CFA zones comparative performance. The IMF says Ghana’s reforms are paying off. This is how to put Africa’s capital to work. Yannick Deza explains how to build successful agri-businesses from Africa. This is how South Africa became Africa’s gateway to global capital. Senegal tries to teach more children in their first language. This report studies community co-financing in fragile contexts. International NGO financing has an Africa problem.

Public health

A plastic pouch is saving thousands of women from dying in childbirth. This is what blood pressure checks can achieve in rural Africa. Public health experts urge for broader use of Merck’s Ebola vaccine. Hana Kiros reports on an “America First” approach to famine.

Critical minerals

This is why China is investing heavily in an African push to bring mineral processing home. Muza Gondwe explains what we know about mineral governance funding. Learn more about the geopolitics of critical minerals. A report finds that Ghana lost $6.5 billion in mining revenue in 2025. The Lobito Corridor railway is still unfinished. Ghana discovers hydrocarbons.

Africa and the environment

Malawian farmers confront El Niño. Kenyans fear the potential impact. West Africa’s climate plans put a price on ruined roads and crops. This is what South Africa must do to deliver on climate promises. UNICEF warns that attacks on water supply in conflict zones have tripled in five years. Bamboo brings new life to Kenya. Environmental groups embrace AI, even as they warn of data center impacts. Global talks on nature end with persistent gaps on action and funding. Africa brings its climate agenda to COP31. And this is what is at stake at this year’s summit.

Daily life

Roger Palmer celebrates the life of Zoë Wicomb in A Transient Memorial. I can’t wait to see “Where the Earth Remembers” art exhibit in Accra. This is beautiful: A online museum of Elmina, Ghana. Senegal welcomes its first youth Olympics. Ibrahim Mahama rebuilds a crumbling bottle plant in Paris. Filmmakers face extortion in Lagos. Examining the history of Mancala. Has Ghana’s “Detty December” lost its momentum?

On Kenyan football.

All the best,

Jeff and Phil