This Week in Africa

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Udoka the Afrikan's avatar
Udoka the Afrikan
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The urban jobs section raises where a maker can afford to stay. Mapping workshops pushed out beside the new roads and housing would show it. A city can gain floor space and lose production space. Has redevelopment made it easier or harder to keep your business nearby?

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