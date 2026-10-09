This Week in Africa

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No Institutions, No Country's avatar
No Institutions, No Country
Oct 11

The China-Africa piece you linked treats 2017 complaints as if they forced Beijing to change course. The Journal of African Political Economy data shows leaders addressed sentiment, not structural extraction. Actual benefit capture remained thin.

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