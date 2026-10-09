This Week in Africa

Quote of the week

“If your land is at peace, my homeland, you are desirable. But in July and August bombs fell on your land instead of rain. Those who decided on war for you, my country, may they lose their eyes.” -- Mulat Hayelom’s “Selam Tigray” (“Peace to Tigray”)

War in Ethiopia

Ethiopia is the center of the world right now as it has returned to war. Ethiopian forces retook Mekelle from rebel forces, but the fighting has extended beyond Tigray. Eritrean forces allegedly entered Tigray, and Ethiopia responded with drone attacks. The war could go a number of ways. The war extends beyond Ethiopia. Sara Al-Saeed explains how Egypt extended its rivalry with Ethiopia across the Horn of Africa. Relations with Eritrea have soured. Pay attention to the Assab Port. Learn more about Abiy, internal divisions, and the regional struggle. This post provides a helpful update. Follow the conflict with ACLED. One thing is clear: The war is a betrayal of Tigray.

Can regional powers prevent Ethiopia’s conflict from spreading? Some argue that the international community should rally behind Abiy in the name of stability. Tom Boswell argues that conflicts in the Middle East and The Horn of Africa have become inseparable. Kjetil Tronvoll outlines these possible scenarios. This study assesses the Pretoria Agreement. For a better understanding of Abiy’s ambitions, read Tom Gardner’s The Abiy Project: God, Power, and War in the New Ethiopia.

Navi Pillay wins Nobel Peace Prize

Navi Pillay, a South African human rights lawyer who fought against Apartheid, won the Nobel Peace Prize. She has made significant contributions to international law.

Governing South Africa

Have South Africans always been hostile to migrants? The rift between Nigeria and South Africa is back. South Africa is a crime scene. This report assesses the crime-council ecosystem in Joburg. Justice Malala explains that the Madlanga Commission could fail without real, structural reforms.

Can Cape Town’s mayor keep his job? Learn more about the targeted killings in the context of South Africa’s 2026 local elections. Paul Berkowitz outlines the polls and coalition scenarios in Johannesburg.

Struggle for rights and freedom

This is why Sudan’s Emergency Response Rooms should win the Nobel Prize. Lesley Anne Warner argues that in Sudan, the UN fights to expand an arms embargo it doesn’t enforce. Mali’s government recaptures Kidal, a key northern settlement. Chris Ogunmodede argues that Burkina Faso’s Ibrahim Traoré is winning the war of ideas. It is a long road to justice in the Central African Republic. Get your Angola news here. On the ghosts of Nigerian subsidies’ past.

D.S. Battistoli explains what became of Pan-Africanism.

Demolitions in Accra

Ghana’s military demolished structures at La Pleasure Beach on Accra’s coastline, destroying one of the few public places accessible to Accra residents and opening a debate about who the city and beaches are for. Atitso Akpalu provides this critical assessment. This is a very helpful review essay of gentrification in African cities.

Africa’s rapid urbanization

Uganda has a capital city conundrum. This is why sustainable, affordable housing is so difficult to deliver. Toward a better understanding of pre-colonial Benin City. Can cities save democracy?

And the Subjective Atlas of Lubumbashi.

Research corner

This is cool: The hub for African thought. Frontier: Garamba National Park – The struggle for nature at the edge of the state looks like a beautiful book. Check out Repair across Africa: Mending, Making and Material Care.

The week in development

This article argues that it’s time to change agricultural development policy. Lant Pritchett argues that the death of aid was political suicide. Sa’eed Husaini argues that there is too much ideology in Nigerian politics. Ken Opalo discusses how to unleash African economic growth with Kurtis Lockhart and whether Africa needs development economics with Oliver Hanney. Equity is back in the driver’s seat. How to bridge Africa’s data gap.

The US and China want in on Ethiopia’s new airport, but only Ethiopia is putting up the money. International business interest in Africa is growing. This is how a sanctioned gold trader’s network continues to thrive (summary thread here). Moody’s turns positive on African countries. More on Africa’s investment map here. Ghana’s cocoa regulator secures $288 million for farmer purchases. William Shoki asks: Why do African governments seek to please foreign donors over their own citizens?

And Abhas Jha provides these excellent pointers about how to succeed in development finance.

Public health

Aid arrived too late to help contain Ebola. Heart disease, stroke, diabetes, kidney disease, cancer and mental illness are the biggest contributors to death in Africa.

Africa and the environment

This article outlines a path to negotiate social equity for locally led climate adaptation. Africa’s first permanent Ocean Observatory publishes new data on the world’s oceans. Kenya’s cap on the sale of carbon offsets into the international market. African parks’ $4.6 million deal tests a new way of paying for nature.

South Africa’s power crisis flips from loadshedding to load surplus. The solar boom is rapidly transforming emerging economies. Africa’s wildlife population plunges by 8- percent in five decades. WHO warns Africa is off track on malaria goals as it feels the impacts of climate change. Climate change could push mosquito-borne diseases into new parts of Africa. This is how filtered water is changing lives in northern Ghana. These are key findings from the 2026 Ocean Panel Progress Report and what they mean on a global scale.

Daily life

On the Ceuta conundrum and football. Somi bridges African and Western jazz. David Adeleke breaks down the Africa Business Media Innovators 2026 (you can see my reflections here). Afia Amoako teaches us about the wonderful world of Ghanaian spices. Eleven questions for Steven Friedman. The NBA closes sole training academy in Africa in blow to young players (for more on NBA in Africa, see our chapter).

And Uganda’s most radical festival arrives in Europe.

All the best,

Jeff and Phil