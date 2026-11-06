This Week in Africa

Quote of the week

“Only this time, as the explosions grow louder, we are forced here, in Addis, in Ethiopia, to try to keep our eyes open while elsewhere the world can keep sleeping.” – Rachel Dubale

South African local elections

South Africa is experiencing a political realignment, as South Africa has suffered huge losses in metropolitan and municipal elections. The ANC is losing its cities. Johannesburg is a key battleground. Patience Mususa highlights the importance of failing public services. Kgalema Motlanthe explains how the elections are about peoples lived experiences. The election is a big deal. This is what the final polls said. These maps show how much vote share the ANC has lost since 2000. Some helpful updates here. See the official results here. These photos tell the story.

The Rand is liking the results. On the cost of explaining South Africa. This book Johannesburg’s Mayors: 140 Years of Making & Breaking the City looks great. Will South Africa have a Lula moment?

Ethiopia’s conflict

Ethiopia expels Sudanese diplomats as regional war risk deepens. Semhal Meles Zenawi examines elections, constitutional change, and genocidal violence. There are no quick wins in the Ethiopia-Eritrea war of egos. Sara Al-Saeed argues that Sudan’s army cannot intervene in Ethiopia and demand Ethiopian neutrality.

Rachel Dubale provides this beautiful reflection of living in Addis when conflict escalates elsewhere in the country.

Sudan’s civil war

Drone warfare has become central to Sudan’s persistent conflict. Nate Allen provides these lessons from Africa’s drone wars. UN investigators have found that the UAE hired Colombian mercenaries to fight alongside the RSF in Sudan. Learn about the political economy of Sudan’s war. Joshua Craze examines the regional cataclysm.

Doha Ali argues that there are no apolitical girls in war.

Africa’s place in the world

Alex Thurston explains the sudden, unexpected end of the UN Mission in Western Sahara. This is why Algeria and Morocco loom over Spain’s election. Learn more about what happened at the Russia-Africa summit. John Mahama highlights the role of the kente cloth in Russia-Ghana relations. Learn more about Russia, Africa, and the politics of state intent. Enoch Mashingaidze explores the burden of recent history.

US-Africa policy

US Senator Chris Coons—who knows Africa well—will now lead the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. Lesley Anne Warner explains what the US midterms mean for US-Africa policy. This is a must read: Justin Sandefur explains Washington’s new model of foreign aid for economic growth.

Struggle for rights and freedom

Mauritius has experienced a wave of protests sparked by severe water shortages, inflation, and high cost of living. Stay up-to-date on your Sierra Leonean politics. D.S. Battistoli examines the work of Ifi Amadiume and Oyèrónké Oyěwùmí, two pathbreaking Nigerian feminists. Joseph Kabila takes a risky gamble. It’s time to start paying attention to Kenya’s 2027 election.

Achille Mbembe is right: Democracy is not anti-African.

Africa’s rapid urbanization

Who pays for Africa’s urban future? A new World Bank Report examines how to catalyze economic growth and job creation. The report argues that Africa has an urban planning problem. African Cities Magazine explores how to finance the future. The rapid urban growth will occur beyond current city borders. Luanda is set to overtake Lagos as the continent’s largest city. Cape Town faces a shortage of luxury homes. Gideon Abagna Azunre unveils episodes of everyday informal politics in internationally funded slum upgrading programs.

On the spatial exclusion of apartment housing. And the scourge of illegal gold mining in Johannesburg.

Research corner

This is a good article that revisits the “Africa Rising” narrative. Adem Kassie Abebe examines the African Court and the protection of democracy. Learn more about Chimurenga necropolitics in Zimbabwe.

Daniel Branch’s A Man of the World: Tom Mboya, the Cold War, and Decolonization in Kenya is out. Make sure to check out The Palgrave Handbook on Decolonizing International Affairs (editor Sean Jacobs provides this nice summary). Sabelo J. Ndlovu-Gatsheni’s Epistemic Freedom in Africa: Deprovincialization and Decolonization now has a second edition. Faisal Ali reviews The Orchard of Lost Souls by Nadifa Mohamed. Alex Osei-Kojo and Christopher M. Weible edit the volume Advocacy Coalitions and Policy Change in Africa.

Mapping 70 years of race and ethnicity in Africa’s censuses.

The week in development

Morocco and Tanzania make start-up splashes. This is an interesting post about pain medication and development. This is how Amartya Sen changed the way we think about development. On the payment habits of Kenyans. Africa still has access in the US market. Joseph Asunka argues that investing in Africa’s youth is an opportunity, not charity. The World Bank says corruption cost Kenya $900 million on its railway. Developing countries eye debt deals for food instead of nature. Africa needs industrialists and tech innovators.

How will AI affect developing countries? Africa is not a country, but is it a household? Where does Africa’s water go? Should Nigeria privatize or commercialize? Yuen Yuen Ang asks: Does development economics need Africa?

Critical minerals

Africa-in-Brief has this cool minerals chessboard. Africa’s growth is running on investment, not aid. The value of critical minerals continue to be made elsewhere. Nigeria is experiencing a lithium rush. Go inside Zimbabwe’s lithium boom. Marisa Lourenço provides these reflections on mining in Mozambique.

Africa and the environment

Gabon agrees to sell 6 million forest carbon credits. Gauteng faces a water crisis and must confront climate change. The One Health approach in Africa requires strengthening. Countries could save billions by cutting air pollution and greenhouse gases. The WHO must declare climate change a public health emergency. Learn about the role of information, governance, and litigation in West Africa.

Daily life

Marame Gueye calls for reclaiming women in Africa’s imaginary futures. Watch this interview with Jazz musician Kyle Shepherd. Meet the woman behind the throne who helped shape the Kingdom of Benin. An Anthrax outbreak in Virunga National Park is killing hippos. Matthew Blackman uncovers secrets in the photographs of Alf Kumalo and Ernest Cole.

Kofi Agyemang Ossei argues that The Eyes of Ghana is a beautifully shot documentary that promises more than it delivers. Eritrea’s AFCON 2027 progress highlights a nation divided. Kenyan runners run, but danger grows. The NBA says that Rwanda’s army team removed from Africa basketball league. The sports commercializers are coming to east Africa.

RIP Ian Berry, who covered the Sharpeville Massacre. Joseph Lagu, who led the independence movement in southern Sudan, has also died. And RIP Javits Frimpong.

All the best,

Jeff and Phil