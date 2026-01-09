This Week in Africa

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Africa Partners's avatar
Africa Partners
Jan 9

Thank you for your helpful overviews of the most important events in Africa.

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Liza Debevec's avatar
Liza Debevec
Jan 14

I really love your posts, thank you!

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