This Week in Africa

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Irving Leonard Markovitz's avatar
Irving Leonard Markovitz
Jul 17

Have you seen Zachariah Mampilly's review "Why America Gets Africa Wrong" in Foreign Affairs, July Aug 26? A caution: Sobukwe Odinga, the author of The Making of Modern State and Society in Africa was my graduate student.

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