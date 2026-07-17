This Week in Africa

Quote of the week

“If this bill is passed it will serve a blow to rights generally, not just the rights of LGBTQI+ persons. One problem is its focus on differences. While no one can be expected to appreciate everyone’s identities or choices, our constitution, and simple human dignity, enjoins us to allow people freedom of association and identity. If you start with minority sexualities, what will be the next difference we will criminalise?” – Prof. Akosua Adomako Ampofo on Ghana’s anti-LGBTQI law

Somalia peacekeeping mission

The UN peacekeeping mission in Somalia is at risk of losing support from the US. Donors are losing faith as Al-Shabab surges. The Phase:Shift team offers this analysis.

Xenophobia in South Africa

Gregory Simpkins discusses South Africa’s “migrant burden.” Loren Landau explains the nostalgia for lost futures in Johannesburg. The government offered this statement.

Sudan’s civil war

The New York Times editorializes: The world must wake up to the horror in Sudan. Nick Kristof draws attention to the role of the United Arab Emirates in funding the violence. The revolution is not the reason Sudan is where it is today.

Governing Ethiopia

The rift between the federal government of Ethiopia and regional administration in Tigray continues to deepen. Is Ethiopia sliding toward a new Tigray war?

Struggle for rights and freedom

These are some relational strategies for working with parliaments in Africa. The US is silent about Uganda’s crackdown. Alex Thurston previews Morocco’s legislative elections. Every election feels new in Nigeria, but nothing ever is. Learn more about youth, social media and polarization in South Africa. Ghana’s LGBTQI bill raises wider questions about rights.

Four months to local polls, the ANC is facing a mayoral conundrum. Learn more about northern Ghana’s sovereignty gap. This is how elite networks undermine democracy and development. Read this: The cost of politics for youth in Africa. Learn more about motorcycles, the state, and security in northern Nigeria. Will economic recovery in Zambia translate into votes?

Judd Devermont takes on sports and statecraft. And D.S.Battistoli examines Afrocentrism’s promise.

Africa’s rapid urbanization

Hsi-Chuan Wang examines the challenges of integrated flood management in Accra. Allen Xiao, Gatoni Sebarenzi, and Dylan Brady explain the emergent National-Urban nexus of Rwanda-Kigali. This is an interesting article about the moral economy of sanitation provision comparing Cape Town to Nairobi. Smith Ouma assesses informal settlement recognition and the production of political subjectivities. Patrick Belinga Ondoua examines the unbuilt new cities in the DR Congo. Abhas Jha reflects on Mombasa and the hidden machinery of the city.

The 17 megacities of Africa are leading to a suburban boom. Revisit the last days of Abuja’s city of metal. Accra will bounce back from its flood disaster (until next year, of course). Axum’s “holy town” designation puts church and constitution on a collision course in Ethiopia. This is why affordable homes stay out of reach for low paid workers in Abuja. This is a neat piece that reflects on density on Nairobi. I love seeing Taibat Lawanson at number 15 on this list: 25 Essential Town Planning Thought Leaders Globally 2026. And This is Lagos.

And politics is urban: reflections on Warren Magnusson’s life and ideas.

Research corner

Lots of interesting articles in the new issue of Review of African Political Economy. Robtel Neajai Pailey and David Harris explore Liberia’s electoral exceptionalism. Learn more about the contested issues of Ethiopian historiography. This article maps the long-term trajectories of political violence in Africa. Lewis Abedi Asante discusses the process of turning a dissertation into a book manuscript in this article. Paul Nugent on making African borders from below.

Make sure to check out Rita Abrahamsen and Michael C. Williams’ Developing Hegemony: World Order and the Transnational Field of Development. I can’t wait for this: Sandra T. Barnes’ People in Motion: Flexible Boundaries and Porous Boundaries in the History of Coastal West Africa. You won’t want to miss this: Sarah Brierley’s The Co-Opted State: How Politicians’ Control Over Bureaucrats’ Careers Threatens Governance.

The week in development

Joseph Atta-Mensah tells the story of the journey that led him to write Africa’s quest for deeper integration. Take a look at Africa’s power future. Ethiopia has a debt problem, but its Central Bank raises rates for first time in two years. Ghana’s youth are finding jobs but not the ones they imagined. Learn more about Africa’s new trend of green regionalism. Abuja launches a $500 million agriculture fund.

Do we need a new development theory from the global south? Why is it so difficult and expensive to fly within Africa? Is Senegal on the financial brink?

And an Oldie but goodie: How neoliberalism has wielded “corruption” to privatize life in Africa.

Africa and the environment

West Africa has hidden heat danger. Climate change jobs in Lagos—and more. Community seed banks are reviving indigenous crops. Drought kills crops in Uganda, leading to starvation. This is what Dangote’s new refinery means for East Africa. Global heating is supercharging floods in West Africa, displacing thousands.

Daily life

The music archives of Nairobi. Dubai royalty and luxury adventures. What the World Cup tells us about ourselves.

All the best,

Jeff and Phil