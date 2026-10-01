I just returned from Bloomberg’s Africa Business Media Innovators conference in Cape Town, South Africa. This year’s theme was called “Africa Media: The Next Frontier.” I participated in a panel called “The Future of News Distribution: Platforms, AI Assistants, WhatsApp and the End of the Homepage,” and shared my experience working on This Week in Africa in the era of AI, misinformation, and political polarization.

I emphasized consistency, identity, and authenticity. Here are some reflections:

1. Consistency

With consistency, comes anticipation. Phil and I have been publishing This Week in Africa for eleven years. We have published more than 550 newsletters. We might have missed one week or two, but no more than that. Our audience looks forward to their Friday email. Some finish the week with a reflection on the past week; others wake up and drink their Saturday coffee with us; while a few start Monday morning fresh with the past week’s update. It is part of their busy weeks, and they look forward to it. And it is one constant in my life: While I have moved between continents, welcomed two children, and survived a global pandemic—TWiA is always there. Every Friday.

I learned about several projects that are consistently putting out excellent work. Food For Mzansi is South Africa’s largest digital-only agricultural news publication, and reaches more than 3 million people per month. #WithChude will consistently make you laugh and cry, as Chude Jideonwo talks to politicians, entrepreneurs, and others.

David Adeleke has built a community of investors, policymakers, and creatives through Communiqué to highlight the best that the continent has to offer. If you’re a content creator who wants consistent growth, make sure to talk to Soafunmi Laelle. If you’re a filmmaker, talk to Khanyisile Zondi. BellaNaija, wow.

And c’mon, The Manor, The Republic, and GQ South Africa are just consistently cool.

2. Identity

This Week in Africa has an identity. And it knows its audience. With this identity, comes creativity and innovation. But this is not in the form of the product itself—TWiA has barely changed in form. Just one major migration from MailChimp to the Substack platform. It remains a simple email with similar weekly headings.

I call it analog. But my audience knows what they are going to get.

TWiA is not trying to be anything other than a curated bulletin that puts news and research in a historical and political context. Sometimes it goes deeper on a specific election or the state of urbanization across the continent. But mostly, it is just a reflection of the state of democracy, development, and daily life from the past week. And its audience trusts its source: a nerdy professor and an environment professional.

This material presented objectively allows others to innovate and create. Professors are kept up-to-date with important news of the week, while journalists and students are introduced to cutting-edge research. They learn multiple perspectives and draw their own conclusions.

And those with a clear identity, cultivate a community. That is what Tony Kibet has done with The Sandwich Podcast in Kenya.

Frederique Nanan is centering African identities with Elle Afrique Francophone. Your Luxury Africa taps into the growing luxury market on the continent—and shapes it. Maliyo Games is building a gaming community based on African ideas, developers, and knowledge.

African filmmakers are representing the diversity of identities on the continent. Samantha Biffot produced the film Ben’Imana about forgiveness in Rwanda. Khadija Alami’s The Price of the Sun is beautiful. I cannot wait to watch My Father’s Shadow about the 1993 election in Nigeria. And Prudence Kolong makes sure you can see so many great films at Afrocannes and Afroberlin.

As Zoé Titus, the executive director of NMT Media Foundation, said: “People want community. They want voice. They want to be seen.”

3. Authenticity

This Week in Africa is authentic. It is curated by humans, and we don’t use AI to survey the news or write the bulletin. It is network based—but the network is an authentic group of scholars, policymakers, journalists, students, and now content creators. With this authenticity, comes trust and perspective.

Every Friday, subscribers get an email they can trust. They can better understand the news through the curation of a political scientist who deeply cares about the continent. And they can develop their own perspective on what’s happening.

African journalists and content creators have authentic voices, but they are also struggling to own their intellectual property. This is becoming a central issue in the era of AI. Take a listen to the Media Actually podcast, where Sam Moseti Nyamwange explores how AI, audience engagement, and disinformation are reshaping the media.

Mansa is making sure that African voices in France are telling their own stories and shaping their own narratives. As Azra Mboweni made clear: “If it’s not owned by us, then what’s the point?” This is even more pronounced for certain populations. Dr. Yemisi Akinbobola explains: “We have a lot of women who need community radio. But very few who own it.”

But fighting for authenticity is a political project. Marvin Ibrahim Ochieng, aka Kenya’s The News Guy, has to investigate crimes and corruption, often putting him on the frontlines of powerful political storylines.

Sulemana Braimah, the executive director of the Media Foundation for West Africa, makes the case that investigative journalism is more important now than ever before: People want content, like candy. But they need journalism to survive. The Fourth Estate is doing exactly that kind of work in Ghana. And The Continent is doing incredible journalism across Africa—and can be delivered straight to your WhatsApp.

As Elisabeth Gomis put it: It is time to “reclaim our authority.”